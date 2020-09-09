Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) by Voltage, Electric Phase, Application, and by Geography

Global Non-Fused Switch Disconnectors Market was valued US$ 5628.5 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 9302.0 Mn by 2026 at a CAGR of 6.48 % during the forecast period.

Increase in industrialization in the emerging market of non-fused switch disconnectors and rise in safety concern are the factors which are driving the global non-fused switch disconnectors market. Fluctuation in the price of raw materials limiting the growth of global non-fused switch disconnectors. Growth in expansion of transmission and distribution networks create a new opportunities for the global non fused switch disconnectors.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

By voltage range, low voltage non-fused disconnect switch segment leads the global market as these switches are used in many sectors like photovoltaic, commercial applications and power distribution. Low-voltage non-fused switch disconnectors interrupt or open an electrical circuit, isolating the downstream circuit for purposes of inspection and maintenance. Low-voltage disconnect switches are regularly used as main disconnecting devices in switchboards and even more frequently as feeder disconnects. This leads the global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors.

Rapid development in emerging economies like India as well as growth in the relay tester and increase in production in industries such as automotive and heavy machinery support the growth of the non-fused switch disconnectors market over the forecast period. Transmission and distribution systems in Asia Pacific are currently under overhaul, which is creating an additional demand for switches and other power grid components. Asia Pacific is also showing a growing amount of interest in solar, wind, and tidal energy, increasing the need of larger power grids and therefore, switches and other components. Also, North America is expected to grow at the higher CAGR over the forecast period owing to increase in the renewable power generation.

Achievements and union, new product introductions, investments, and corporations & developments are the key strategies adopted by companies to ensure their growth in the non-fused switch disconnectors market. Some of the major players are Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation, WEG SA, Havells India Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric, and Delixi Electric Co, RS Components Ltd, operating in the non-fused switch disconnectors market. This report involves the detailed quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations through 2018–2026, which assists in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, power rate, application and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Non-fused Switch Disconnectors market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market

Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Voltage

• High

• Medium

• Low

Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Electric Phase

• Single

• Three Phase

Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Application

• Commercial

• Residential

Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market

• Siemens AG

• Schneider Electric

• ABB Ltd.

• General Electric Company

• Eaton Corporation

• WEG SA

• Havells India Ltd.

• Littelfuse Inc.

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Delixi Electric Co. Ltd.

• Legrand

• Kraus & Naimer

• Craig & Derricott Limited

• MK Electric

• Altech

• CHINT Group

• LOVATO Electric S.p.A.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Non-fused Switch Disconnectors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Non-fused Switch Disconnectors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

