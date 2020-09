Global Neuromyelitis Optica Treatment Market Type, Share, Size, Analysis Trends, Demand and Top players:Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Viela Bio

Global neuromyelitis optica treatment market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies for developing novel therapy and high demand of novel treatment worldwide are the key factors for market growth.

In this Neuromyelitis Optica Treatment advertising report, each organization is efficiently profiled with enormous spotlight on advertising, creation, appropriation, and marketing strategies. The report shows the advancement of various kind and application sections of the worldwide market regarding market size. Under cost investigation segment of the report, contender cost information and examination is given to assist players with expanding their overall revenue. In the regional analysis section of the report, it has been shown that how various areas and nations are developing in the overall market and have anticipated their market sizes for the next few years.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global neuromyelitis optica treatment market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Viela Bio, Anvil Biosciences, Opexa Therapeutics, Inc, Arrien Pharmaceuticals, LLC, TG Therapeutics, Inc, Bionure Farma, S.L. , and others

Market Drivers

Government initiatives and support for the development of orphan drugs and allowing exclusive incentives of these drugs is enhancing the market growth

High unmet need of the drug is accelerating the market growth

Family history of neuromyelitis optica is drive the market growth

High specific treatment need for neuromyelitis optica is boosting the market growth

Market Restraints

The disease specific treatment is less available due to low prevalence of neuromyelitis optica

Scientific and major technical challenges for production of disease specific novel therapies

Lack of expertise and inadequate knowledge about neuromyelitis optica in some developing countries

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Viela Bio received the acceptances from the FDA for review of Biologics License Application (BLA) for inebilizumab for the treatment of euromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in adult patients. The acceptance of BLA filling for review represents company milestones for inebilizumab and brings one step closer for approval which will subsequently help patients with this devastating disease throughout the world.

In August 2019, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, received extended marketing authorization approval from the European Commission (EC) for Soliris (eculizumab), C5 protein inhibitor for the treatment of neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder in patients who have receiving anti-aquaporin-4 (AQP4) antibody-positive with a relapsing course of the disease. It has been approved previously for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. This approval of Soliris will help patients with this devastating disease throughout the Europe as well as expands the product’s indication.

Segmentation: Global Neuromyelitis Optica Treatment Market

By Types

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder with Aquaporin-4 Antibodies

Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder without Aquaporin-4 Antibodies

By Treatment Type

Medication

Plasma Exchange Therapy

Immunoglobulin Therapy

By Drugs

C5 Protein Inhibitor

Eculizumab

Oral Corticosteroid Prednisolone

Non-Steroid Immunosuppressive Drugs Azathioprine Mycophenolate Mofetil

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

