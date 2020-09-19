Global Neural Network Software Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

This Neural Network Software Market Report research report includes in-depth market analysis and abundant related factors ranging from market drivers, market restrictions, and market segmentation to competitive analysis, opportunities, challenges, and market revenue. The Neural Network Software report analyses and estimates general market drivers in the form of consumer demand, government policy and demand associated with patterns of consumer purchase and thus market growth and development. Neural Network Software report is also useful when a new product is launched on the market or when the company is distributed regionally or globally. Moreover, the report analyses common market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate, giving businesses a hand in deciding on multiple strategies. SWOT analysis and many other standard steps of data research, analysis and collection were conducted throughout the Neural Network Software report. The report also reviews major players in the market, major collaborations, fusions, acquisitions, trend innovation, and business policies.

Global neural network software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 35.70% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising availability of spatial data and analytical tools and increasing demand for predicting solutions.

Unique structure of the report: Global Neural Network Software Market

By Component

Neural Network Software

Services

Platform and Other Enabling Services

By Type

Data Mining and Archiving

Analytical Software

Optimization Software

Visualization Software

By Vertical

BFSI

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Media

Telecom and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Retail and eCommerce

Others Real Estate Entertainment Education and Academia Computing System Providers



To comprehend Neural Network Software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Neural Network Software market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Major Industry Competitors: Global Neural Network Software Market Global neural network software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of neural network software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Intel Corporation, Oracle, SAP SE, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Alyuda Research, LLC., Neural Technologies Limited, Ward Systems Group, Inc., Afiniti, GMDH, LLC., Starmind, NeuralWare, Slagkryssaren AB, AND Corporation, Slashdot Media, XENON Systems Pty Ltd, Xilinx Inc and others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Neural Network Software Market

In July 2019, Intel and Baidu collaborated for Nervana Neural Network AI training. In addition to NNP-T collaboration, Baidu also uses Intel Xeon Scalable Processors to power its Baidu Brain infrastructure, an AI platform that provides intelligence to inner and external apps. The platform exposes over 100 AI facilities including, among other services, natural linguistic processing, speech processing, facial recognition and recognition. This collaboration will increase data security and security sensitive services like banking and autonomous driving

In July 2019, Pittsburgh International Airport Partners with Zensors to provide TSA Lines with Live Accurate Wait Times. To solve the problem of waiting in line for security. Data collected by closed-circuit cameras will be used to produce a precise estimate within roughly two minutes of waiting time for travelers on any of the three lines at the main safety checkpoint of the airport. This will ease the problem of passengers and will keep them patient.

However, high cost of Neural Network Software products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global Neural Network Software market over the forecast period.

Table of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Neural Network Software Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

More…….TOC…….Continue

Study Objectives Of Neural Network Software Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years

To study the factors affecting the Neural Network Software Market Growth

To provide country level analysis of the Neural Network Software Market by their market size & future perspective

To provide revenue forecast of the market segments & sub-segments w.r.t to three key region of APAC,EMEA & Americas

To study & predict the accurate future market size, share during the period 2019-2025

To provide the challenges & restraints faced by the new entrants of Neural Network Software Market along with the threat of substitutes & threats of rivalry

To study, track & analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliance, mergers, acquisitions & new product developments

