Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Applications, Material Type, Products, Technology and Geography

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market is expected to reach USD 123.32 Million by 2026 from USD XX Million in 2018 at CAGR of XX % (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market systems, also known as NEMS, impart mechanical and electrical functionalities on a nano-scale. Some of the most commonly used NEMS devices are tweezers, accelerometers, sensors, and cantilevers. These devices are advanced and miniature forms of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS). rising demand for multi-advantageous mini electronic components and the recent technological advancements, the global NEMS market is expected to report rapid growth. The continued R&D in the field of nano-electricity will also help the market gain significant impetus during the forecast period.

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market is segmented by applications, material type, products, technology, and geography. Application segment is sub-segmented as Tools & Equipment’s, Sensing & Control, and Solid-State Electronics. Material type segment is bifurcated as Graphene, Carbon Nanotubes, SiC, SiO2, and Others. Cost reduction, low energy consumption, and high resonating frequency are the major driving factors for the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market. Products segment is further sub-segmented as Nano-Tweezers, Nano-Cantilevers, Nano-Switches, Nano-Accelerometers, and Nano-Fluidic Modules. Technology segment is further sub-segmented as Micromachining, Silicon on Insulator Technology (SOI), LIGA (Lithography Electroplating and Molding. The market on the basis of geography is segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Rising demand for monitoring and detection techniques, emphasis on miniaturization of devices to serve multi purposes are also expected to support the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market trend. North America is expected to dominate the NEMS Market in forecast period followed by APAC and Europe. The major factors driving the growth of the North American NEMS market is rising demand for precision microscopes and high functionality for electronic devices.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

• Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the applications, material type, products, technology, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology:

The Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at a global market value for Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Key Players of the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market:

• Agilent Technologies

• Bruker Corporation

• Showa Denko K.K.

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Materials and Electrochemical Research Corporation

• Vistec Electron Beam GmbH

• Graphene Frontiers

• Amprius, Inc.

• Broadcom Corporation

• Inframat Corporation

• Nanocyl SA.

• Asylum Research Corporation

• Cnano Technology Limited

• Nanoshell Company, LLC

• Sun Innovations, Inc.

• Applied Nanotools Inc.

Key Target Audience:

• Research and Consulting Firms as well as Venture capitalists, private equity firms, and startup companies

• NEMS Research Centres

• NEMS Products Manufacturers

• NEMS Products Distributors

• Contract research organizations (CROs)

• Government Bodies

The scope of the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market based on applications, material type, products, technology, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global NEMS Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, By Application:

• Tools & Equipment Application

• Scanning Tunneling Microscope (STM)

• Atomic Force Microscope (AFM)

• Mass Spectrometry

• Nano Nozzles

• Sensing & Control Applications

• Automotive Medical

• Industrial Process Control

• Solid State Electronics

• Random Access Memory Application

• Wireless Communication Application

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, By Material Type:

• Graphene

• Carbon Nanotubes

• SiC

• SiO2

• Others (ZnO, GaN)

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, By Fabrication Technology:

• Micromachining

• Silicon on Insulator Technology (SOI)

• LIGA (Lithography Electroplating and Molding)

• Others

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, By Products:

• Nano-Tweezers

• Nano-Cantilevers

• Nano-Switches

• Nano-Accelerometers

• Nano-Fluidic Modules

Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nanoelectromechanical Systems (NEMS) Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

