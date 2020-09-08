Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Resin Type, Method, End User, and Region.

The global nano paints and coatings market was valued at US$ 8.35 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach 31.12 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.8% during a forecast period.

Nano paints are known as coating and is employed to intensify the properties of the substance and surface available in solid or liquid form. Main applications include seal, protect or colour the substance and externals. Characteristics of nano paints and coating like it make the surface resistant to bacteria, scratch-free, and better hardness in order to boost repellent properties of the product surface that make them durable and high-performance coatings.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The significant growth in the construction industry is expected to create numerous opportunities for the market growth hence the sector is widely in demand for the antimicrobial paint and coating for the protection of surface deterioration; nano paints and coating are fulfilling the consumer’s demand hence market is observing unstoppable growth from the base year. Characteristics of the targeted product to gain popularity includes anti-corrosive, antibacterial coating, thermal barrier, waterproof and non-stick, self-healing, anti-reflection coatings, and others are attracting the consumers and investor to invest in the market will simultaneously help the market to grow. On the other hand, significant growth in the end-use industry such as automotive, marine, food and beverages, electronics in developing and developed economies is likely to boost the market demand in the coming years.

Moreover, instability in raw material prices and the availability of materials are expected to hamper the market. Furthermore, complications during application at the workplace is expected to pull the market growth during the forecast period.

Nano Paints and Coatings Market Segment analysis:

By resin type, the graphene subdivision is expected to remain the dominant segment amongst others owing to the exceptional properties of the graphene nanoplatelets like high stability, good strength and toughness, and high thermal and electric stability. Owing to the high efficiency of the product application of graphene is getting preferred over nano clays, carbon tubes, and carbon fibers, and many more by the number of end-user industries expected to heighten the segment demand in near future. The product demand is also observed in the aerospace, transportation, electronics, sports equipment, transportation, and other vast application of the product linked with the sectors.

Nano Paints and Coatings Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, the APAC is expected to dominate the nano paints and coatings market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period. Developing regions like India and China are considered to be the major contributors to the nano paints and coatings market growth in the Asia Pacific region. In 2019, the US the market size was valued at XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years. Fortunate regulatory development and support from the government are expected to drive demand over the forecast period. The development in technology and upsurge in funds in R&D with government support are the key reasons for the growth of nano paints & coatings, with collective usage in several applications.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Nano Paints and Coatings Market

Global Nano Paints and Coatings market, By Resin Type

• Graphene

• Carbon Nanotubes

• Nano-SiO2

• Nano Silver

• Nano-TiO2

• Nano-ZnO

Global Nano Paints and Coatings market, By Method

• Electrospray and Electro Spinning

• Chemical Vapor Deposition

• Physical Vapor Deposition

• Atomic Layer Deposition

• Aerosol Coating

• Self-assembly

• Sol-gel

Global Nano Paints and Coatings market, By End User

• Medical

• Food and Packaging

• Aerospace

• Marine

• Electronics

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Others

Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Nano Paints and Coatings Market,

• Yung Chi Paint and Varnish Mfg. Co. Ltd

• Yung Chi Paint & Varnish Mfg

• Guard NanoTech Coatings Ltd

• Nanovere Technologies LLC

• I-CanNano

• Wacker Chemie

• Beckers Group

• Pearl Nano Coatings

• Nano Shine Ltd

• Sherwin-Williams

• Dura Coat Products

• Henkel Corporation

• DuPont

• AkzoNobel

• Naisol

• Akzo Nobel

• PPG Industries

• Valspar

• BASF SE

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nano Paints and Coatings Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nano Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nano Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nano Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nano Paints and Coatings Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nano Paints and Coatings by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nano Paints and Coatings Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

