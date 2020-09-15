Global Nail Care Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Global Nail Care Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.



Innovation in nail care product as eco-friendly products drive the Global Nail Care market during forecast period. Increasing fashion trends among the youth population and living standards will boost the market for the nail care product. Consumers are attracted as there are many shades of nail polish are available in the market. Growing permeation of social media such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and other fashion blogs is fashioning awareness about the latest makeup trends, which is boosting the growth of the globe nail cares market. People become more conscious with your beauty products they prefer natural products. However, rising concern of consumers towards the use of harmful chemicals, such as formaldehyde resin and camphor that causes dermatitis, nausea, dizziness, and headache such factors are act as a restraint to the market.

Based on product type, the Global Nail Care Market is segmented into Nail Polish Remover, Nail Polish, Manicure Products, Pedicure Products and Other Products. Nail polish is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period due to raised fashion trend and nail care was always important part of fashion in women. There are many shades of nail polish are available in the market that attracts the consumers.

In 2018, Asia Pacific estimated for 36.20% share of the global nail care market. It is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Major manufacturers of nail care products are launching entire product ranges for men in response to increase in mandate from the segment. Grooming as a treatment is not restricted to women anymore, and manufacturers are taking note of this and catering to the demand. This is boost the demand from APAC owing to the effect of South Korea-based beauty trends. This has led to the emergence of similar trends in Japan, China, India, Brazil, and Russia. North America is the second largest market in the rolled steel motor market and accounted for XX% shares in 2018, nearly follow Asia Pacific in terms of profits.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Nail Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Nail Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Nail Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Global Nail Care Type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Nail Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report for Global Nail Care Market

Global Nail Care Market, by Product Type

• Nail Polish Remover

• Nail Polish

• Manicure Products

• Pedicure Products

• Other Products

Global Nail Care Market, by Distribution Channel

• Hypermarket

• Health & Beauty Store

• Online Stores

• Pharmacies

• Other Distribution Channels

Global Nail Care Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players in Global Nail Care Market

• Coty

• Este Lauder Companies

• Shiseido Company

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• L’Oreal SA

• Shiseido Company Limited

• Procter & Gamble Co.

• Avon Products, Inc.

• Chanel

• Revlon, Inc.

• LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E.

• Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited

• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

