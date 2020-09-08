Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market-Industry Analysis and forecast 2019 – 2027: By Application, Type, and Region.

Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market size was valued US$ XX Mn. in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 11.34% from 2019 to 2027, reaching nearly US$ XX Mn.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Multiple myeloma, also known as Kahler’s disease, is a type of blood cancer of plasma cells that are found in the bone marrow. Multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to accrue in the bone marrow, where they attack the strong blood cells.

Multiple myeloma treatments have developed significantly above the last decade. New multiple myeloma treatments have provided efficient survival rates between myeloma patients. It has been also observed that the future drug pipeline of multiple myeloma is promising, biological drugs and stem cell-based therapies are likely to fuel the multiple myeloma treatment market in the upcoming years. On the other hand, the costs of radiotherapeutic equipment implementation, a limited number of target patient’s population, strict legal regulations are expected to hamper the market growth. Likewise, the MMR report contains a detailed study of factors that will drive and restrain the growth of the multiple myeloma treatment market globally.

Multiple Myeloma accounts for approximately 2.5% of the cancer-related deaths globally and is the second most major type of blood cancer next to Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, above 159500 cases of multiple myeloma were diagnosed with the condition, where the occurrence rate among women and men was found in the ratio 1.2:1. The onset of the disease occurs after the age of 60. In recent times, the age of onset is drastically decreasing. In the year 2001, only two medications were available for treating multiple myeloma but now in 2020, 18 medicines are available. Moreover, there are over 25 FDA-approved drugs for treating multiple myeloma with therapeutics such as pomalidomide, carfilzomib, panobinostat, and ixazomib. The availability of new medications has given new hope for better treatments and better results and thus affecting the growth of the market as well. However, the survival of patients with a limited response while receiving treatment with primary immunodeficiency therapy remains poor and is one of the major challenges.

The MMR report covers the segments in the multiple myeloma treatment market such as type and application. By application, the hospital is expected to continue to hold the largest XX.85% share in multiple myeloma treatments market thanks to growing specialist doctors providing the best chance of long term survival.

North America’s multiple myeloma treatments market was valued at US$ XX.26 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach a value of US$ XX.13 Mn. by 2027, with a CAGR of 9.3%. The number of patients in the U.S is growing YoY with nearly 14600 new cases diagnosed annually. In 2017 alone there were approximately 142000 patients diagnosed for multiple myeloma.

Europe and the South African population are prone to develop multiple myeloma when compared with Asian economies. Though, the population in the APAC region outwits Europe and Africa. Further, growing the adoption rate of novel therapies, coupled with the support from the government along with non-government organizations and improving the survival of multiple myeloma patients.

The research study includes the profiles of leading players operating in the global multiple myeloma treatment market. Eli Lilly Company acquired ARMO Biosciences to develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, hypercholesterolemia, inflammatory, and fibrosis diseases.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Applications

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Cancer Treatment and Rehabilitation Centers

Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Type

• Proteasome Inhibitors

• Immunomodulatory Agents (IMiDs)

• Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors

• Immunotherapy

• Cytotoxic Chemotherapy

Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Region

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market

• Celgene Corporation

• Janssen Biotech, Inc.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novartis AG

• Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

• Millennium Pharmaceuticals

• Amgen, Inc.

• bbVie

• Genzyme Corporation

• Juno Therapeutics

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Glenmark Pharma

