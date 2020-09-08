Global Multi Core Processor Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Classification, End User and Region.

Global multi core processor market size was US$ ~41.67 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 153.47 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.7% during forecast period.

Global Multi Core Processor Market

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

Multi core processor is a single computer processor integrated chip with two or more separate processing units that read and execute the actual program instructions. These processing units are called as cores. Multi-core technology enables the computer or system to execute more tasks with a overall system performance.

Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for high performing computing devices with high functionality is major driving factor behind the growth of market. Growing market for consumer electronics industry, growing adoption of multi core processors in desktops, mobile PCs, Smartphone’s, tablets, servers and workstations, rising need of multi core processor in automotive industry, growing global market for computer in various industries and wide use of multi core processors in application domains such as general-purpose, network, embedded, graphics (GPU) and digital signal processing (DSP) are expected to improve the growth of market during forecast period. Multi core processor provides major benefit such as higher performance with less energy, which is ultimately propelling the growth of market.

However, multi core processors do not work at twice the speed as a normal processor, which could hamper the growth of market. Also higher cost of multi core processors than single core processors may restrict the growth of market.

Global Multi Core Processor Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, Octa core processor segment dominated the market in 2019 and is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Octa core processor is made up of eight processor cores. The growth is attributed to the high adoption of Octa core processors in Smartphone’s to perform more advanced tasks such as handling graphic-heavy games and high resolution videos without exhausting the battery. Growing number of Smartphone users all over the globe is driving the growth of market. Rising adoption of Octa core processor by various Smartphone, laptop, tablets and computer manufacturing companies such as Samsung, Qualcomm, Xiaomi and many others is further propelling the growth of market.

Global Multi Core Processor Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The developing economies such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of consumer electronics product manufacturing companies across the region. Growing market for electronics components in China and India is driving the growth of market in the region.

Surge in the production and adoption of consumer electronics products such as Smartphone’s, tablets, computers and many other devices by consumers in the high populous countries like china and India is further propelling the growth of market in the region. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure development, growing urbanization and increasing expenditure on consumer electronics products and growing semiconductor industry are expected to propel the growth of market during forecast period.

Global Multi Core Processor Market: Key Development

In May 2020, Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon 768G 5G processor, an upgraded version of the 765G processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G is an octa-core processor based on Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPUs based on 64-bit architecture and 7nm fabrication.

In Dec 2019, Qualcomm released new variants of its mobile processors, with the Snapdragon 855 replacing the 845. The Snapdragon 855 competes against other high end system-on-chip solutions like the Apple A12, and Kirin 980.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Multi Core Processor Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Multi Core Processor Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Multi Core Processor Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Multi Core Processor Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Multi Core Processor Market

Global Multi Core Processor Market, By Type

• Dual core processors

• Quad core processors

• Hexa core processors

• Octa core processors

Global Multi Core Processor Market, By Classification

• Homogeneous vs. Heterogeneous

• Software configurations

• Multi-core programming

Global Multi Core Processor Market, By End User

• Computers

• Telecommunications equipment

• Consumer electronics

• Automotive

• Energy

• Medical devices

• Industrial automation

Global Multi Core Processor Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global Multi Core Processor Market, Key Players

• Advanced Micro Devices

• Broadcom Ltd

• Intel Corporation

• MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc

• Marvell Technology Group Ltd

• Qualcomm Inc

• Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd

• Texas Instruments, Inc

• Apple Inc

• Mediatek Inc

• Xiaomi Corporation

• Spreadtrum Communication

• NXP Semiconductors

• Nvidia

• ARM Holdings

