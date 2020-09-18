Global Molecular Quality Controls Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Analyte Type, Application, End-User and Region.

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market size was valued at US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global molecular quality controls market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global molecular quality controls market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Molecule is the tiny particle which makes the element. Over the past decade molecular quality control techniques in molecular biology have had a tre-mendous influence on the detection of viruses and the diagnosis of viral infections. With the growth of quantitative nucleic acid-based technologies, like the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or other amplification techniques, were set for the initiation of antiviral treatment.

The molecular quality controls market is propelled by the increasing adoption of third-party quality controls, a growing number of accredited clinical laboratories, and the rising demand for external quality assessment support. However, the key factors which hamper the growth of the molecular quality controls market are high costs associated to the quality control process, the unfavorable repayment scenario for molecular tests and budget constraints in hospitals and laboratories.

The key challenges which restrain the progress of the global molecular quality controls market is complex regulatory frameworks and absence of mandatory regulations for clinical laboratory approval in several developing countries. Rising demand for multi-analyte controls are expected to generate opportunities in the global molecular quality controls market.

In 2018 the infectious diseases application segment held the largest share of the global molecular quality controls market. The infectious diseases segment is witnessing significant growth, which can be attributed to the development of innovative assays for various infectious diseases, a substantial upsurge in the prevalence of infectious diseases. Also the growing awareness about the effective use of MDx technologies to control the existence and growth of infectious diseases.

The multi-analyte controls segment is expected to grip the highest growth rate of the global molecular quality controls market during the forecast period owing to the advantages related with its use, like cost-effectiveness, time savings, and the availability of a wide range of formats. Because of that advantages the multi-analyte controls products are used for clinical as well as research applications. Also the increasing preference for multi-analyte controls in various application are boosting the growth of this segment in the global molecular quality controls market.

The study of the regional market analysis the market of North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the upcoming years. The North America also accounted highest share in global molecular quality controls market in 2018. The large share of this region is mostly attributed by the advanced healthcare system in the US and Canada, the occurrence of a large number of leading molecular quality control product manufacturers, and easy accessibility to technologically innovative products in North America. Also Asia Pacific is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period because of the substantial demand for high-quality and precise diagnostic tests from the large patient population and existence of developing countries.

Scope of the Global Molecular Quality Controls Market

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Product

• Independent Controls

• Instrument-Specific Controls

o PCR

o DNA Sequencing & NGS

o Other Technologies

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Analyte Type

• Single-Analyte Controls

• Multi-Analyte Controls

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Application

• Infectious Diseases

• Oncology

• Genetic Testing

• Others

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by End-User

• Clinical Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Hospitals

• Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Manufacturers

• Contract Research Organizations

• Others

Global Molecular Quality Controls Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Molecular Quality Controls Market

• Seracare Life Sciences Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• Microbiologics Inc.

• Zeptometrix

• Roche Diagnostics

• Abbott Laboratories

• Quidel

• Qnostics

• Maine Molecular Quality Controls Inc.

• Randox Laboratories Ltd.

• Technopath Clinical Diagnostics

• SeraCare Life Sciences Inc.

• Merck KGaA

• Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.

• Sero AS

• Eurotrol B.V.

• Omega Diagnostic Group PLC

• Fortress Diagnostic Limited

• Sun Diagnostics, LLC.

• Siemens AG

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Helena Biosciences Europe

• Danaher Corporation

• Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

• ZeptoMetrix Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Molecular Quality Controls Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Molecular Quality Controls Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Molecular Quality Controls Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Molecular Quality Controls Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Molecular Quality Controls Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Molecular Quality Controls by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Molecular Quality Controls Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

