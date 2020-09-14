Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027)- By Resin Type, Application, and Region.

The global moisture curing adhesives market was valued US$ 4.23 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 10.62 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.23% during a forecast period. Development and significant growth in the construction industries will cover the market growth during the forecast period.

Product Definition:

Moisture curing adhesives is a type of adhesive which actions only if moisture can penetrate into the product, hence it helps to cure by responding with moisture in substrate or in the air. Moisture curing adhesives are component mainly designed for product having difficulty in bonding such as, most plastics panels, metal, sensitive materials, and onwards.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Growth Elements:

The demand for moisture curable adhesives has increased significantly because of its growing application in different areas. As, lightweight materials are protected with moisture curing materials that offers carbon fiber composites and fabrication of glass. Hence, significant growth in locomotive industry together with bending trend in adoption of light weighted vehicle in emerging economies is estimated to propel the market demand and expected to drive the overall market growth. Moisture Curing Adhesives product has a differentiating property over other different types of adhesives like providing high stability and fast curing.

Further applications of product are observed in coating of roofing, sub-flooring, windows, doors and exterior walls of commercial and non-commercial buildings, are expected to push the global moisture curing adhesives market. Additionally, huge investment in construction industry and ongoing projects are going to share huge amount of market share in global moisture curing adhesive market owing to rising practice of moisture cure adhesives in construction application including insulation, tiling, flooring, wall covering and roofing. Furthermore, improved performance and rise in demand of the product in aforementioned segment will drive the growth of the moisture curing adhesives market.

However, high cost of equipment and lengthy process will hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Growing ecological guidelines concerning urethane use in adhesives is expected to pull the overall moisture curing adhesives market growth during the estimated years.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Segment analysis:

By application, construction industries segment is expected to dominate the moisture curing adhesives market growth in the next seven years. Development in industrial and commercial housing renovation and new structure development in the sector will help to boost the demand and supply, as moisture curing adhesives maintain the quality and production cycle time.

The main function of targeted product in the construction segment is high breathability which play key role in the engineering of building textile. Infrastructure advancement reinforced by fast development and supreme administration tactics considered as key factor to fuel the market demand. As construction sector is leading amongst others application is valued with XX.02% of total market revenue in 2019. High number of machines and electrical devices involvement is boosting the demand for moisture curing adhesives globally.

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Regional Analysis:

Globally, North America is expected to dominate the moisture curing adhesives market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Developed regions like U.S, and Canada are considered as the major contributors for the moisture curing adhesives market growth in the North American region. In 2019 market size was valued US$ XX Bn in while in U.S market size was valued XX Bn and expected to increase by US$ XX Bn in the coming years.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Moisture Curing Adhesives Market

Global Moisture Curing Adhesives market, By Resin Type

• Cyanoacrylate

• Polyurethane

• Polyolefin

• Silicone

• Others

Global Moisture Curing Adhesives market, By Application

• Wood Working

• Construction

• Automotive

• Textile

• Others

Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operating the Moisture Curing Adhesives Market,

• Momentive Performance Materials Inc

• Royal Adhesives & Sealants, Llc

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Illinois Tool Works Inc.

• Bostik Sa (An Arkema Company)

• Dow Corning Corporation

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Arkema Group

• Master Bond Inc.

• Paramelt B.V

• Ag & Co. Kgaa

• H.B. Fuller

• 3m Company

• Sika Ag

• Jowat Se

