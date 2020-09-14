GLOBAL MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET: INNOVATIVE FEATURES INTEGRATION IN PRODUCTS IS EXTENDING THE MARKET GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

This MOBILE ROBOTS research report includes the profiles of the key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, this MOBILE ROBOTS report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as whole. It also analyzes the key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development. It analyzes the market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, drivers, industry specific challenges and obstacles. Key manufactures of the market are studied on many aspects such as company overview, product portfolio and other details during forecast year.

Market Analysis: Global Mobile Robots Market :

According to Data Bridge Market Research new Market report, global mobile robots market will account to an estimated USD 17,900 million in 2018 growing at a CAGR of 22.89% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Mobile Robots Market

By Operating Environment Aerial Ground Marine

By Component Hardware Sensor Actuator Power Supply Control System Others Software

By Type Professional Robots Personal and Domestic Robots

By Application Domestic Floor-Cleaning Robots Lawn-Cleaning Robots Pool-Cleaning Robots Window-Cleaning Robots Others Entertainment, Education, and Personal Entertainment Robots Education Robots Personal Robots Military Demining Robots Fire and Bomb Fighting Robots Border Security Robots Others Field Agriculture Drones Agriculture Robots Forestry Medical Surgery Assistance Robots Diagnostic Robots Other Medical Robots Public Relations and Inspection Telepresence Robots Inspection and Maintenance Robots Logistics Human Exoskeleton Construction and Demolition



Market Dynamics:

Set of qualitative information that includes PESTEL Analysis, PORTER Five Forces Model, Value Chain Analysis and Macro Economic factors, Regulatory Framework along with Industry Background and Overview.

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In January, Futura Automation LLC announced the launch of a new product line, Applied Robotics. Applied Robotics Inc. engaged in providing robotic end-of-arm tooling and connectivity products and it is expected to increase the capability and presence of Futura Automation, in the North American robotics sector.

In June 2018, Northrop Grumman expanded its business by launching a new facility in Illinois, US which would help Northrop Grumman in serving better to their customers in support of national security.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN MOBILE ROBOTS MARKET

Rise in adoption of robots globally

According to International Federation of Robotics (IFR), there has been a significant rise in adoption and demand for industrial robots globally. This demand of industrial robots has been in line with the prevalence of warehouse automation and Industry 4.0. These factors have directly affected the need for autonomous systems and equipment for the basic operations in warehouses and industries. High demand of these industrial robots consist the demand for mobile robots, this in turn is expected to directly affect the market value positively.

The main factor behind the growth of the market is:

High adoption of robots for personal use: One of the major factors behind the significant rate of adoption for different varieties of robots has been their demand from individuals for their entertainment and personal use. This has been backed by an increase in their disposable income which has resulted in utilizing this extra income on their entertainment or even enhancement of comfort. Majority of the usage of mobile robots for personal use is for cleaning or entertainment such as floor-cleaning, lawn-cleaning, companion bots or even educational robots

One of the major factors behind the significant rate of adoption for different varieties of robots has been their demand from individuals for their entertainment and personal use. This has been backed by an increase in their disposable income which has resulted in utilizing this extra income on their entertainment or even enhancement of comfort. Majority of the usage of mobile robots for personal use is for cleaning or entertainment such as floor-cleaning, lawn-cleaning, companion bots or even educational robots Growing influx for warehouse automation: Warehouse automation has been prevalent for a long time, but with the wide-spread adoption of Industry 4.0, a majority of factories and warehouses have taken this as a cue to take advantage of the opportunity presented by this industrial trend in utilizing mobile robots in their warehouse to reduce the overall human interaction in hazardous conditions while promoting the overall efficiency and effectiveness of their infrastructure

Some of the recent market developments are as follows:

In August 2019, Iconsys announced that they had indulged into autonomous solutions with the launch of “iAM-R (iconsys Autonomous Mobile Robot)”. This launch is evident of their strategy to provide their customers with specialized autonomous robotic solutions for different industrial verticals. The robot has been designed for manufacturing and logistics operations equipped with enhanced navigation and robotic automation to plan the routes so as to avoid any obstacles along the way

In March 2019, Nord Modules announced that they had initiated their expansion by entering into the US region. Their offerings for the region include a range of material-moving modules that interconnect production lines and logistics supply chain with the help of autonomous mobile robots. The company offers specialized flexibility solutions for the manufacturing and logistics industry while reducing the chances of accidents and injuries to employees with the adoption of mobile robots

