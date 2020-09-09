Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Component, Type, Platform, End-user, and Region.

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

Market Overview:

The mobile application testing solutions market is mainly controlled by manual testing tools. The rising popularity of these tools in several end-use industries is developing demand and subsequently driving the growth of the global mobile application testing solutions market. Also, an increasing adoption by the corporates to protect and manage their mobile applications portfolio has turned out to be a significant factor in its market growth.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing adoption of mobile application and software over its computer-operated counterpart, on account of a variability of relevant devices, systems and networks has successfully penetrated a narrower section of the market. The increasing number of mobile application developers and rising competition in the market has led to huge advances in the quality of testing devices launched in the market.

The global mobile application testing solutions market was never a by-product of the traditional software testing market, but somewhat came up as an independent entity. The mobile application testing solutions market is observing the entry of new players, like Soasta and Experitest. As new entrants bring in new models and advanced testing solutions, the market is expected to witness additional growth during the forecast period.

Mobile application development and testing are promptly evolving as top primacies for IT. As the number, type, and overall software of mobile devices and tablets is ever-evolving, testing device manufacturers have to adapt to the changes quickly so that they continue to offer the right testing platforms for app developers.

Market Dynamics:

Mobile application testing is the process through applications are tested for its functionality, usability and consistency of the mobile device. The testing can be an automated or manual type of testing. It contains a large range of application testing and evaluation techniques that encompasses both standard software testing and mobile-platform-specific testing procedures. It is usually implemented by mobile application developers after a mobile application is developed or before it is released to the customers. The objective of mobile application testing is to check the compatibility and functionality of the hardware of the mobile device. It is also used for evaluating and ensuring that the application is completely compatible with different OS platforms. It identifies and resolves any code errors and bugs within the application. These factors have been driving the adoption of mobile testing software.

An increase in mobile applications, for example, m-commerce and demand across commercial & corporate sectors are the major factors driving the growth of the global mobile application testing solutions market. Moreover, the demand for mobile applications in the IT sector fuels the growth of the global market. Furthermore, the growth of mobile application testing in the IT sector and the introduction of new technologies, like the internet of things in the mobile application are expected to deliver the major opportunities in the global mobile application testing solutions market.

On the other hand, gradually agile mobile environment and demand for interactive testing over automated testing hinders the growth of the global mobile application testing solutions market.

Market Segmentation:

According to the end-users, sub-segmentation draws a line between commercial and individual. Commercial end-users are organizations who pay for and use mobile applications for their business purposes. Residential end-users are individuals who download apps from app stores and use them for their purposes.

Region-wise, North-America has been accounted for the largest market share because of fluctuating lifestyle, increasing adoption of new mobile solutions, and increasing consumer inclination for smartphones. But, the mobile application testing solutions market is expected to grow in the Asia-Pacific region throughout the forecast period majorly thanks to prompt technological advancements and with Asian countries becoming hub manufacturing operations for companies around the globe. In Europe, the largest market for mobile application testing solutions in Romania thanks to numerous mobile development projects and companies outsourcing their testing operations to Romania.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Mobile Application Testing Solution Market

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market, By Component

• Solution

• Services

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market, By Type

• Automated Testing

• Manual Testing

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market, By Platform

• Windows

• Android

• iOS

• RIM

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market, By End-user

• Commercial

• Individual

Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Mobile Application Testing Solution Market

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• SAP SE

• CA Technologies Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Cognizant Technology Solution Corp

• SAS Institute Inc.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Capgemini SE

• Soasta

• Experitest

