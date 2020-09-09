Global Mining Chemicals Market–Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Product Type, by Mineral Type, by Application and by Geography

Global Mining Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 6.68 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX %.

Transportation, energy, and the construction and infrastructure activities across globe is influencing the demand for mining materials. Extending usage of mining chemicals for better efficiency, and a greater amount of chemicals required for processing of lower-grade ores are factors uplifting the growth of the mining chemicals market.

Base metals segment constitutes the vital share owing to the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America regions.

Explosives & drilling segment is leading application segment of mining chemicals. Depleting mineral reserves have led to deep-surface mining, which, in turn, is driving the demand for mining chemicals in the explosive & drilling segment. Increase in demand for deep-surface mining is use to extract high-quality minerals.

Geographically, the mining chemicals market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to register growth at high CAGR. Increasing demand for mining chemicals and increasing mining capacity of various metals and minerals across the countries such as China and Japan, India has upsurge the Asia Pacific region growth.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Mining Chemicals market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Mining Chemicals market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Mining Chemicals market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Mining Chemicals market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Mining Chemicals Market, by Product type:

• Frothers

• Collectors

• Flocculants

• Solvent extractants

• Grinding aids

Mining Chemicals Market, by Mineral type:

• Base metals

• Precious metals

• Non-metallic minerals

• Rare earth metals

Mining Chemicals Market, by Application:

• Mineral processing

• Water & wastewater treatment

• Explosives & drilling

• Others

Mining Chemicals Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players of Mining Chemicals Market:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlends)

• Clariant AG (Switzerland)

• Kemira OYJ (Finland)

• Cytec Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

• Orica Limited (Australia)

• Huntsman International LLC (U.S.)

• ArrMaz Products, L.P. (U.S.)

• SNF Floerger (France)

