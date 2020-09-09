Global Micro LED Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) by Type, By Application and By Region.

Global Micro LED Market was valued US$0.62 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of about XX% during a forecast.

The report on “Micro LED” is segmented by type, by application and by region. Based on type Micro LED market is divided into display, and lighting. Based on application micro LED market is bifurcated into smart watch, smartphone, tablets, laptops, and monitors. Regionally into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Factors like increasing demand for brighter and more power-efficient display panels for smart watches, mobile devices, and AR/VR devices, increasing interest of electronics giant such as Samsung, Apple, and Sony and interest shown by input/component suppliers in supply chain are driving micro LED market toward growth. While many opportunities will be created during the forecasting period such as manufacturing of micro-LEDs on large silicon wafers, growing demand of wearable displays for smart watches and AR/VR HMDs, and high penetration of micro-LED technology-based products in the display panel market. At initial stage Micro LED market is witnessing for significant technological advancements across the industry.

As in 2018, only the digital signage application of Micro LED market is commercialized following Sony’s launch of micro-LED-based “CLEDIS” displays with 1.26mm pixel pitch and ~50-micron size RGB pixels. Thus considering the current prototype development, manufacturing capabilities, and the involvement of leading players, micro-LED-based smart watches and NTE devices may enter the commercial phase of 2019. Increasing demand of Micro LED market for advance brighter and more power-efficient display panels for mobile devices, smart watches, and NTE (AR/VR) devices is a major factor for the growth of the market.

On the basis of application, Micro LED market has seen demand traction due to the high wavelength uniformity for fine pixel pitch display, with Smartphone applications holding the largest market share during the forecasting period. Monitors, laptops, Smart watches, and AR/VR are leading applications that adopt the technology so as to enhance picture clarity and reduce the power consumption. Recently factors such as improvement in consumer spending on personal entertainment are seen to be crucially to influence market growth trends for both commercial and non-commercial applications. Non-commercial applications such as Smartphones, laptops, and home theatres are forecast to see demand surge, also gaining significant uptake toward the second half of the forecast period of the Global Micro LED Market study.

North America market holds major share of Micro LED. North America is expected to grow at high CAGR in a forecast period for micro-LED market. Especially U.S. trend due to early adoption of newer display and lighting technology. However Asia Pacific is expected to display the leading growth rate in the forecast years as the region is home to key panel, LED, and brand product manufacturers. According to2018, market revenue was 19.81 US$ Mn and was expected to follow further by Asia Pacific.

Apple Inc. Luxvue, Oculus VR Infiniled Ltd., Sony Corp, Aledia, XCeleprint Ltd,GLO AB, Ostendo,Technologies, Inc, Verlase Technologies LLC, Rohinni LLC, Epistar Corporation

Cooledge Lighting Incare, JBD Inc., Vuereal, Mikro Mesa Technology, Lumens, Lumiode the key players involved in the Micro LED market.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Micro LED Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Micro LED Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Micro LED Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Micro LED Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Micro LED Market

Global Micro LED Market by Application:

• Smart watch

• Smartphone

• Tablets

• Laptops

• Monitors

Global Micro LED Market by Type:

• Display

• Lighting

Global Micro LED Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players analyzed in Micro LED Market:

• Apple Inc. Luxvue

• Oculus VR Infiniled Ltd.

• Sony Corp

• Aledia

• XCeleprint Ltd,GLO AB

• Ostendo,Technologies, Inc

• Verlase Technologies LLC

• Rohinni LLC

• Epistar Corporation

• Cooledge Lighting Incare

• Samsung Electronics

• Oculus VR (Infiniled)

• JBD Inc.

• Aledia

• Vuereal

• Mikro Mesa Technology

• Lumens

• Lumiode

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Micro LED Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Micro LED Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Micro LED Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Micro LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Micro LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Micro LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Micro LED Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Micro LED by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Micro LED Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Micro LED Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Micro LED Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

