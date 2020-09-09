Global Metallized Film Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Metal, Material, End-Use Industry, and Region.

Global Metallized Film Market was valued US$ 2.3 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 3.58 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 5.69% during forecast period.

Global metallized film market is driven by the wide use of metallized film in end-use industries like packaging and decorative. The major factor driving the global metallized film market is the high demand for lightweight, consumer-friendly, and easy to handle products. Increasing focus on sustainability, increased need for extended shelf life, rising standards of hygiene, and consumer focus on ease of use are the key drivers for the global metallized film market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on material segment, the polypropylene segment is expected to hold largest market share during forecast period. PP global metallized film market is a good moisture barrier but poor oxygen barrier. This film is metallized to development its barrier properties and to development the shelf life of packed products. Because of its resistance to chemicals and its low odor, this film is suitable for use in applications regulated under the FDA regulations. The use of PP global metallized film market in packaging application for products which require a long shelf life, like food, bakery products, snacks, and candies, is driving the development of this market. This film is also extensively used in the electrical & electronics industry for communication equipment, timing circuit, and filter networks.

On the basis of metal type segment, global metallized film market is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period. Aluminium metallized film offers excellent barrier performance against water vapor & gases, good metal bond strength, glossy appearance, good lamination bond strength, and good thermal & mechanical properties. Aluminium metallized film is used in packaging for frozen food ,snacks, sweets and pastries, frozen desserts, coffee, and so on. The food packaging industry is increasing because of the high request from the growing middle-class population in developing countries

In terms of region, The APAC metallized film market is estimated to hold largest market share during forecast period, mainly because of the rapid expansion of end-use industries like food & beverages, healthcare, and cosmetics & toiletries. Factors like increasing disposable income, changing lifestyles, and growing middle-class population are estimated to drive the demand for packaging, which, in turn, is estimated to support the development of the global metallized film market. Furthermore, the growing demand for ready-to-eat food, convenience food, and processed & semi-processed food offer development opportunities for the global metallized film market in APAC.

The report offers company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. The account also protections key planned developments of the market including achievements & mergers, partnerships, agreements collaborations & joint ventures, Metal, research & development, and regional development of major members involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Furthermore, the study covers price trend analysis, and Metal portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thought full insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the Global Metallized Film Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by Metal, price, financial position, Metal portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Metallized Film Market.

Scope of Global Metallized Film Market:

Global Metallized Film Market, By Metal

• Aluminum

• Others

Global Metallized Film Market, By Material

• Polypropylene

• Polyethylene Terephthalate

• Others

Global Metallized Film Market, By End-Use Industry

• Packaging

• Decorative

• Others

Global Metallized Film Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Cosmo Films Limited

• Jindal Poly Films Limited

• Uflex Ltd.

• Polyplex Corporation Ltd.

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Taghleef Industries

• Bollore Inc.

• Polinas

• Ester Industries

• Dunmore

• SRF Limited

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Celplast Metallized Products Limited

• Ultimate Films

• Patidar Corporation

• Accured Plastics Ltd.

• Rol-Vac, LP

• All Foils Inc.

• Manucor S.P.A.

• Klöckner Pentaplast

• Jolybar Filmtechnic Converting Ltd.

• Zhejiang Pengyuan New Material Co. Ltd.

• Chiripal Poly Films

• Kaveri Metallising & Coating Ind. Private Limited.

