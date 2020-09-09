Global Metal Foam Market– Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Material, by Application, by End-Use Industry and by Geography

Global Metal Foam Market is expected to reach USD XX Billion by 2026 from USD 4.97 Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX % .

Metal foam are used in various applications due to its various useful properties, such as high strength, high energy absorption, high porosity and impact resistance. Metal foam find its application in impact energy absorption, thermal and sound insulation, light-weight construction this drives the market for metal foam market. Cost effective alternative is about to hamper metal foam market. Improper installation method is major challenge before the metal foam market.

Aluminum foam segment is expected is leading the market owing to its various useful properties, such as thermal conductivity, high porosity, electrical conductivity and corrosion resistance. Alluminium accounts for one third of the market followed by magnesium and nickel.

Heat Exchanger is leading segment, foam jacket is provided to exchanger to prevent loss of heat and economy. Heat exchanger is followed by anti-intrusion bars segment in metal foam market. Anti-intrusion bars are widely used in off-road vehicles and passenger cars to protect passengers from side impacts.

Geographically, the metal foam market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the largest market for metal foam during the forecast period. This is due to increasing utilization of metal foam across end-user industries in this region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Metal Foam market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Metal Foam market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Metal Foam market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Metal Foam market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Report:

Metal Foam Market, by Material Type:

• Aluminum

• Copper

• Nickel

• Others

Metal Foam Market, by Application:

• Anti-intrusion bars

• Sound absorbers

• Heat exchangers

• Others

Metal Foam Market, by End-Use Industry:

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Others

Metal Foam Market, by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Profiled in the Report:

• Cymat Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

• Admatis Ltd. (Hungary)

• ERG Aerospace Corporation (US)

• American Elements (US)

• Pithore Aluminium (Netherlands)

• Canada New Energy Materials Corporation (Canada)

• Alantum Corporation (South Korea)

• Aluinvent ZRT (Hungary)

• Hunan Ted New Material Co. Ltd. (China)

• Shanghai Zhonghui Foam Aluminum Co. Ltd. (China)

