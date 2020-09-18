Global Metal Coated Fibers Market-Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Material Type, End-Use Industry, Coating Method, Application, and Region.

Global Metal Coated Fibers Market size was US$ XX Bn. in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn. by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition:

Metal fibers are high strength and lightweight materials. These major features make them an ideal product to be used in the aviation, aerospace, automotive, and arms industry which will create a huge demand in the metal coated fibers market.

Market Dynamics:

Metal coated fibers embedded optical sensors are used for DTS (distributed temperature sensing) for down-hole oil and gas operations. Necessity for hi-tech sensing devices in the defense, medical, and aerospace industries and an upsurge in interest by major material research organizations for developing high-strength smart composites embedded with metal coated fibers are expected to boom the metal coated fibers market globally. On the other hand, degradation of metal coated optical long fibers in harsh environments like high temperatures is one of the major factors expected to hinder the metal coated fibers market over2020-2027. The MMR report presents a market share, overview, and growth opportunities of metal coated fibers market by application, key manufacturers and regions.

Global Metal coated Fibers Market: Market Segmentation

Also, the report will provide an accurate prediction of the contribution of the various segments to the growth of the metal coated fibers market size. By material, the copper segment expected to grow at the highest XX% CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to cooper provides high resistance to temperature and high conductivity and shielding capabilities.

Based on end-use industry, the oil & gas segment was valued at US$ XX.24 Mn. in 2019 and is expected to reach at US$ XX.54 Mn. by 2027 at a CAGR of XX.34% over the forecast period. The growing demand for oil & gas led to rapid expansion and requirements for specific cabling & connectivity to ensure safety, durability and productivity in harsh environments. Introduction of Fiber optic allows companies to leverage the benefits offered and attracts vendor to invest for improved monitoring while enhancing the accuracy and operational performance.

Global Metal Coated Fibers Market: Geographical Analysis

Asia-Pacific is expected to continue to hold the largest XX% share in metal coated fibers market owing to rapidly expanding power generation, oil & gas industry, health care and defense & aerospace sector at a significant rate in the region and is expected to show constant growth in the coming forecast. This is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for the metal coated fibers market in APAC. The market in Europe and North America is expected to expand at a significant pace in future.

Competitive Analysis: Global Metal Coated Fibers Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of global metal coated fibers market providing information such as company profiles, revenue product picture and specification, capacity, production, cost, and contact information. Green Steel Group Company is one of the leading producers of metal fibers and wools in the globe.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Metal coated Fibers Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Metal coated Fibers Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Metal coated Fibers Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Coating Method, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Metal coated Fibers Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Metal Coated Fibers Market:

Global Metal Coated Fibers Market, By Material Type

• Aluminum

• Copper

• Nickel

• Gold

• Silver

• Others

Global Metal Coated Fibers Market, By Coating Method

• Freezing Method

• Electroplating

• Electro less Plating

• Others

Global Metal Coated Fibers Market, By Application

• EMI Shielding

• RFI / ESD

• Others

Global Metal Coated Fibers Market, By End-use Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Research & Development

• Medical

• Defense & Aerospace

• Telecommunication & Data Centers

• Others

Global Metal coated Fibers Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Metal coated Fibers Market, key Players

• Тесhnісаl Fіbrе Рrоduсtѕ

• Ноllіngѕwоrth & Vоѕе Соmраnу

• ІVG Fіbеrs

• Toho Tenax

• Fiberguide Industries

• Bekaert (Europe)

• Hollingsworth & Vose Company (US)

• Carlisle Companies Inc. (US)

• Magnetic Shield Corporation (US)

• Dexmet Corporation (US)

• Interstate Specialty Products (US)

• Stanford Advanced Materials (US),

• Sarda Industrial Enterprises (India)

• Addas Group (Egypt)

• Oz Optics Limited

• Art Photonics GmbH

• Conductive Composites Co. LLC

• Freudenberg Group (Germany)

• Fibre Technology Ltd (UK)

• Green Steel Group (Italy)

• American Metal Fibers, Inc. (US)

• Hunan Huitong New Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

• Fujikura Europe Ltd. (UK)

