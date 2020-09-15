Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of around 6.2% during a forecast period.

Medium voltage fuses are used as a protection or security device in medium voltage switchgear. Medium voltage fuses usually fit into two categories, expulsion fuses and current-limiting fuses. Medium voltage fuses provide a wider range of system voltages, thereby resulting in a correspondingly large number of fuse voltage ratings.

The growth of the industrial and construction industry, growing demand for electricity and steady power delivery, as well as raised initiatives on renewable energy resources, are majorly driving the medium voltage fuse market globally. However, low-cost products offered by domestic players is limiting the demand and thereby restraining the medium voltage fuse market globally. Though, the rapid urbanization of various countries across the globe is also fueling the need for power supply and reliable power transmission, thus creating demand for medium voltage fuses.

The report covers all the trends & technologies playing a major role in the growth of the medium voltage fuse market over the forecast period. It highlights the drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to impact market growth during this period.

Transformers segment is expected to grow at the largest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Because of the growing demand for fuses in transformers arising from large scale decentralization of power grids in many regions across the globe is mainly driving the growth of the transformers segment.

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show tremendous growth rate while capturing a considerable percentage of the medium voltage fuse market. The region’s market is expected to be mostly driven by the growth of the power sector, growing urbanization, and improving awareness about the technology. Investments made in infrastructure in economies such as Japan, China, and India are also expected to add to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, the region accounts for a large number of IT & telecom enterprises, which are expected to drive the market growth.

Major players operating in the market for medium voltage fuse like ABB, Alstom SA, Bel Fuse, Inc. The ABB fuses are usually connected in series with capacitor units or banks. They are activated when these units become faulty under normal operating voltages, with the transient voltage as the capacitor are being energized.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence.

Scope of the Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Type

• Current Limiting Fuses

• Expulsion Fuses

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Product

• Type H

• Type K

• Type T

• Type R

• Type E

• Others

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Application

• Transformers

• Motor Starters/Motor Circuits

• Feeder Circuits/ Feeders

• Switchgear

• Capacitors

• Others

Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market

• ABB Inc.

• Alstom SA

• Bel Fuse, Inc.

• DF Electric

• Eaton Corporation Plc

• Fuseco Inc

• Fusetek

• G&W Electric Company

• Hubbell Power Systems

• IPD Group Limited

• Littelfuse, Inc.

• Mersen S.A

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Pennsylvania Breaker, LLC,

• Powell Industries Inc.

• Schneider Electric

• SIBA GmbH

• Thomas & Betts

• Toshiba Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Medium Voltage Fuse Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Medium Voltage Fuse Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Medium Voltage Fuse Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Medium Voltage Fuse Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Medium Voltage Fuse Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Medium Voltage Fuse by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Medium Voltage Fuse Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

