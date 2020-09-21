Global Medicated Feed Additives Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – by Type, Mixture Type, Livestock, and Region

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and is expected to grow US$ XX Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Feed additives are defined as the additional products which are added to the feed for animals and are proposed to improve the nature of feed and other nutritive aspects to boost the performance and health. Additives help to boost the efficiency of animals and their health along with maintaining significant production levels. Medicated feed additives are progressively being used for dairy cattle calf and for stockers which are grazing together with different sorts of animals. The necessary use of medicated feed additives is to save the good health of animals and improving the growth and feed efficiency.

Medicated feed are the products that are important source of nutrients in animal food. It includes numerous types of diet components, like supplements, concentrates, etc. Medical feed additives are accountable for maintaining a healthy proportion of nutrients in animal feed, therefore to civilizing their productivity while keeping their health in mind. Rising consciousness about superior meat, rich in nutrients with the rising population has been an advantage for the market.

On the other hand, the stringent regulations concerning the use of medicated feed additives are limiting the market growth.

Based on the mixture type, the concentrates segment is the most used mixture type of medicated feed additives. Medicated feed concentrates are compact with higher digestibility and are a good source of nutrients adding higher beneficial value than fibrous fodder.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share for the medicated feed additives market by 2027. The Asia-Pacific market experiences the maximum consumption of medicated feed additives, on account of the demand for worth meat products. Key producers emphasis on R&D to improve products conforming to European regulations for medicated feed additives as these regulations are considered to be benchmarks in terms of certain feed additives.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Medicated Feed Additives Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Type

• Antioxidants

• Antibiotics

• Probiotics & prebiotics

• Enzymes

• Amino acids

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Mixture Type

• Supplements

• Concentrates

• Premix Feeds

• Base Mixes

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Livestock

• Ruminants

• Poultry

• Swine

• Aquaculture

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Medicated Feed Additives Market

• Koninklijke DSM N.V

• Cargill, Inc.

• Novozymes A/S

• Phibro

• BASF SE

• Zoetis Inc.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Nutreco N.V.

