 Global Mediastinoscopes Market 2020-2026 Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis | Leading Players –OmniVision Technologies, Inc.,  Stryker, CONMED Corporation, XION, Smith and Nephew Plc

Mediastinoscopes market is undergoing moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, growing with a conservative CAGR. The report contains data from the historic year of 2017, base year of 2018. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising concern for the early diagnosis of disease and growing prevalence of lung cancer amongst the population worldwide.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the mediastinoscopes market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Merit Medical Systems, Hill-Rom Services Inc., OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Stryker, CONMED Corporation, XION, Smith and Nephew Plc, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Welch Allyn., Avalign Technologies, Inc., Medtronic, Sklar Surgical Instruments, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, PRECISION MEDICAL PRODUCTS, Ackermann Instrumente GmbH, Scanlan International and HOYA Corporation.

FACTORS DRIVING GROWTH IN MEDIASTINOSCOPES MARKET

Rising Cases of Lung Cancer

It is observed that as of 2016, 9 million deaths were caused worldwide out of which 1.71 million death were because of the lung cancer. Then 829599 deaths were because of liver, 794495 because of the colorectum, 760172 because of stomach and 586012 because of breast.

In England in 2015, 17620 females and 20017 males were registered as newly diagnosed with lung cancer which was 17821 in females and 20560 in males in 2016.

Market Drivers:

Rising minimal invasive surgeries amongst population

Rising prevalence of lung cancer

Growing awareness towards the early detection of cancer

Market Restraints:

Allergy associated with the mediastinoscopy

The product recall associated with the mediastionoscope

Accidental puncture of blood vessels during the procedure restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, OmniVision Technologies, Inc.(U.S.) announced the launch of OV2741, a new PureCel-S, used in the medical high definition imagining and are used in the surgical procedure of mediastinoscopes.

Segmentation: Global Mediastinoscopes Market

By Types Cervical Mediastinoscopy Parasternal Mediastinoscopy Anterior Procedure Chamberlain Procedure

By Mediastinum Based Heart Esophagus Trachea Lymph Nodes Blood Vessels

By Application Lung Cancer Sarcoidosis Lymphomas Others

By End-User Hospitals Ambulatory & surgical centers Clinics

By Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacifi Middle East and Africa



