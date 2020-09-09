Global Masterbatch Market : Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Polymer, Application, Region.

Global Masterbatch market was valued US$ 8.5 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 15 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 7.36% during forecast period.

Global Masterbatch Market by GeographyMasterbatches are solid or liquid mixture of pigments or additives used in coloring or enhancing the properties of polymers like flame retardation,UV stabilizing, antistatic and antilocking. Rising end user markets like automobile, packaging, and healthcare is boosting the demand of masterbatch market.

In the construction sector,in insulation materials, floorings, performance safety windows, storage tanks, pipes, doors, and cables, demand for plastics and masterbatches is growing rapidly. Increasingresidential&commercial projects in emerging economies are driving infrastructural development. Also, rising consumer awareness about attractive interiors is driving the demand for masterbatch material types.

Rise in masterbatch product prices and strict government regulation controlling masterbatch color & additive application in food products are limiting the growth of market. High demand from suppliers and increase in raw material prices are influencing the product prices that will be affecting the market demand. Additionally, Government authorities of some countries have permitted the use of only few signified pigments in packaging industry which is slowingthe market growth over the forecast period.

In terms of production & demand, European industry is the leading color masterbatch industry. Owing to industrialization, growth of packaging industry in Asia is also encouraging the demand of color masterbatch. Reasons for growth in packaging industry in Asia-Pacific are development and changing demand of consumers. Major color masterbatch manufacturers have changed their production services in the Asia-Pacific because of increasing demand and low manufacturing costs in the region. Market restraints in developed regions like Western Europe and North America are considerably different from developing regions like Asia-Pacific and Africa.

Key players operated in market include Americhem, Carolina Color Corporation, Clariant, Color Master Inc., iDAdditives, Munsell, Shandong Luyan Color Masterbatch Co. Ltd., O’Neil Color & Compounding, OCSiAl, Plastibends, Prayag Polytech Pvt. Ltd., PPG Industries, RAL, Reedy Chemical Foam & Specialty Additives, RTP Company, Tradepro Inc.,Alok Masterbatches Pvt. Ltd.,Panton, Penn Color Inc., A. Schulman Inc.,PolyOne Corporation, Ampacet Corporation, Plastiblends India Ltd. (India), Tosaf Group, Hubron (International) Ltd., Cabot Corporation, Plastika Kritis S.A., GABRIEL-CHEMIE GROUP, Ferro Corporation., Standridge Color Corportation, Dongguan GreenTech Plastics Co., Ltd, Marval industries, Inc., Uniform Color Company, Techmer.

Scope of Global Masterbatch Market:

Global Masterbatch Market by Type:

• Color

• Additive

• Black

• White

• Filler

Global Masterbatch Market by Polymer:

• PP

• LDPE & LLDPE

• HDPE

• PET

• PVC

• PUR

• PS

• Others

Global Masterbatch Market by Application:

• Packaging

• Automotive

• Building &Construction

• Textile

• Consumer Goods

• Agriculture

• Others

Global Masterbatch Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

