Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Product, Application and Region.

The Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market size was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027 to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER's analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in global Magnetic Refrigeration Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Magnetic refrigeration is a cooling technique. It can be used to achieve very low temperatures, as well as the ranges used in common refrigerators. The magnetic refrigeration technology works on the principle of magnetocaloric effect. Magnetic refrigeration has some advantages, such as higher efficiency, large temperature range, and environmental sustainability over its conventional counterparts.

The major driving factors of the global Magnetic Refrigeration Market are growing focus on green technology, low maintenance cost, high energy efficiency and the operative characteristic of magnetic refrigeration like lower cost, high product life cycle and lightweight.

The key restraint of the global magnetic refrigeration market is a high initial investment, the restricted field strength of permanent magnets and high precision required by moving machines.

The key challenges to the development of this market need for appropriate magnetocaloric materials. Increasing adoption of magnetic refrigeration in the transportation area and high potential in the industrial sector creates the various opportunities in this market.

Magnetic refrigeration systems will be combined first in refrigeration products such as refrigerators, beverage coolers, cabinet displays, freezers, and ice cream cabinets. Air conditioners and heat pumps are expected to hold the largest share of the Magnetic refrigeration market due to the companies are still working to resolve the difficulties related to air conditioners and heat pumps and rising pressure from governments to remove the use of harmful greenhouse gases is forcing the companies to discover substitutions to vapor compressors.

Europe is expected to lead the magnetic refrigeration market during the forecast period. European Union’s enterprise to check global warming and ozone depletion by banning high-GWP refrigerants is the main driver for the growth of the magnetic refrigeration in the region. The European Union approved a new F-gas regulation that stresses on preventive the total amount of F-gases that can be sold, prohibition the use of F-gases in apparatus such as fridges in homes or supermarkets, air conditioners, and foams and aerosols, as well as to avoid the emissions of F-gases from current equipment over regular checks and maintenance.

In upcoming years, adoption of magnetic refrigeration in the transportation sector is anticipated to generate a new opportunity for the magnetic refrigeration manufactures.

Scope of Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market, by Product

• Refrigeration Systems

• Air Conditioning Systems

• Heat Pumps

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market, by Application

• Domestic

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Others

Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in the Global Magnetic Refrigeration Market

• Cooltech Applications

• Camfridge Ltd

• Astronautics Corporation of America

• Whirlpool Corporation

• Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd

• BASF SE

• Eramet S.A.

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• Toshiba Corporation

• Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. Kg

• Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

