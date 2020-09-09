Global Luxury Hair Care Market : Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Product, Distribution Channel, and Region.

Global Luxury Hair Care Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 6.1% from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Luxury Hair Care Market Overview:

The rising e-commerce retail market is among the main factors powering the demand for luxury hair care products. In the coming years, e-commerce selling techniques like drop shipping & associate marketing are likely to gain momentum. With luxury haircare brands focusing on targeting the ‘gender-less generation,’ unisex/gender-neutral products are likely to witness a surge in demand during the forecast period. Key brands are expected to focus on neutral packaging to target a varied set of audience. Corona Virus is forecasted to hinder the market progress soon, most notably remaining of the year 2020. With massive supply chain disruptions, corona virus crisis has negatively obstructed product distribution across all distribution channels, mostly offline distribution platforms.

The shampoos subdivision led the luxury hair care market & accounted for 31.4 percent share of the global revenue in the year 2019. Evolving customer demand for luxury shampoos made using natural or organic ingredients endures to boost market contributors to emphasize on the production of green products. Seeing the growing demand for luxury shampoos, prominent market contributors have been launching specific products for consumers. The hair coloring products sector is forecasted to witness the maximum growth during the forecast period. The acceptance of strict COVID-19 measures across nations has been inspiring individuals to opt for at-home hair treatments. Such growths are likely to inspire hair saloons to supply custom hair color kits (luxury) to their clients’ homes soon.

Distribution Channel Segment Overview

The specialty stores segment led the market & accounted for more than 31.0 percent share of the worldwide revenue in the year 2019. Customers typically make purchases at these supplies as they allow the physical verification of products while offering expert suggestions to customers concerning the quality of products.

The e-commerce segment is likely to increase at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. There exist lucrative opportunities in personalized luxury hair care space. ESalon, a California-based hair color company, offers services like door-to-door (D2D) distribution of hair color kits to customers. This company services algorithms to gain insights into each client’s hair tones. Luxury haircare brands worldwide are likely to follow the suit, given the increasing competition within the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific developed as the main regional market for luxury hair care in the year 2019 & accounted for 39.3 percent share. The increasing popularity of natural & organic luxury hair care products occurred as the most significant trend in the year 2019, with a substantial number of Asian customers becoming aware concerning the benefits of sustainably obtained luxury cosmetics.

North America is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing customer interest in many & premium hair care products & increasing e-commerce beauty spending are some of the main factors boosting the product demand within the North America region. The market in this region has been interrupted by the growing growth of direct-to-consumer channels & the usage of social media. So, mainstream luxury haircare brands endure to face strong competition from ‘masstige’ (prestige for the crowds) brands.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Luxury Hair Care Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Luxury Hair Care Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Luxury Hair Care Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Distribution Channel, price, financial position, Distribution Channel portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Luxury Hair Care Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Body Oil Market, By Product

• Shampoos

• Conditioners

• Hair Coloring Products

• Hair Styling Products

• Hair Oil

• Others

Global Body Oil Market, By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Specialty Stores

• E-commerce

• Others

Global Body Oil Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Luxury Hair Care Market Key Players

• L’Oréal

• Estee Lauder Companies

• SEVEN, LLC.

• Alcora Corporation

• Kao Corporation

• KOSÉ Corporation

