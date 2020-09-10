Global Lighting Contactor Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End User and Geography.

Global Lighting Contactor Market was valued at US$ 808.28 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 1,578.91 Mn by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.73 % during a forecast period.

Lighting contactors are relay switches, which control the flow of electricity through a circuit running the lighting. They can control circuits with higher voltages, which can be unsafe to the operator. A lighting contactor switch functions at a lower but safer load and used to controls the high voltage and current circuit using an electromagnet.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The growing requirement for energy efficiency is the major key drivers of the global lighting contactor market. The governments of various countries are focusing to adopt LED lighting to upsurge energy efficiency, which helps to reduce the maintenance and utilization cost. Lighting control systems shrink the energy consumption by enhancing ambient light levels as per the consumer’s needs. Government initiatives for the project for energy saving and expansion of smart cities are major opportunities in the global lighting contactor market.

Lighting contactors are used extensively in commercial arrangements includes corporate offices, healthcare and retail complexes, hotels, restaurants, and educational institutes. Lighting control systems involve lighting contactors for regulatory lights, which require normal on and off operation. An upsurge in the adoption of energy-efficient lighting is expected to boost the lighting contactor market. Furthermore, a high cost of installation and lack of standard regulatory framework are limiting the market growth.

The electrically held segment is expected to grow at a high rate of CAGR during the forecast period. These contactors require a continuous flow of power for constant operation. If the power is lost, the contactors detach the light from the circuit. A constant current flow is compulsory to keep the contactor energized. These contactors are soundless and ingest less amount of control power compared with other contactors. They are mainly used in smart housing complexes and commercial and industrial segments. These factors are expected to increase demand for electrically held contactors over mechanically held contactors.

Europe is expected to lead the global lighting contactor market during the forecast period. The growing demand for lighting control systems is expected to increase demand for lighting contactor. Increasing focus towards green city projects with the benefits such as energy efficiency in most of the European countries is expected to drive lighting contactor market growth. The region is focusing to meet target includes the 20% energy savings by 2020. The end-user applications such as historical buildings, architectural sites, and hospitality businesses contribute to the improved demand for innovative lighting solutions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by material, type, end-user and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Lighting Contactor Market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Lighting Contactor Market

Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Type

• Mechanically Held

• Electrically Held

Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Application

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Global Lighting Contactor Market, By End User

• Commercial

• Industrial

• Smart Residential Complexes

• Municipal

Global Lighting Contactor Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• ABB

• Siemens

• Schnieder Electric

• Acuity

• Eaton

• Rockwell Automation

• Ripley Lighting Controls

• Sprecher Schuh

• Hager

• Federal Electric

• General Electric

• Danfoss

• NSI Industries

• Legrand

• Schlumberger

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Lighting Contactor Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Lighting Contactor Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Lighting Contactor Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Lighting Contactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Lighting Contactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Lighting Contactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Lighting Contactor Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Lighting Contactor by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Lighting Contactor Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Lighting Contactor Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Lighting Contactor Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

