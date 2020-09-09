Business
Global Light Control Switches Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, Light Source, End User, and Region.
Global Light Control Switches Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.
The rapid development of smart cities, the growing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) in the lighting industry, increasing utility costs, and favorable government regulations for energy efficiency are some of the prominent factors behind the growth of the global light control switches market. The augmented need to save energy and the growing adoption of green technologies by numerous countries are driving the growth in the global light control systems market.
The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.
The Light control systems are cost-effective than conventional manual switching systems and have the ability to switch individual lights or a group of lights from a single interface device.
Additionally, longer lamp life can be completed by dimming or switching off lights when not in usage. The adoption of light control systems for industrial applications is also growing across the globe. An efficient lighting control system can decrease energy consumption by 20-40% , which is also depending on the type of system installed. The augmented need for energy demand management in developed countries is expected to drive the global light control switches market.
Light-Emitting Diode segment is expected to share significant growth in the global light control switches market. In the residential, commercial, industrial, and many outdoor lighting applications, LED drivers, sensors, switches & dimmers, relay units, and gateways are widely used for lighting control. Light-Emitting Diode segment expected to witness the XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing penetration of LED lighting, growing utility, and maintenance cost, and rising demand for connected lighting.
In the current market scenario, The Asia Pacific region is projected to be a leading region in the global light control switches market. The lead position in the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of renewable energy sources in developing economies like China and India. Additionally, the concept of smart homes has increased prevalence in Japan and the growing demand for clean and renewable energy sources is expected to boost the market growth in the region.
The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global light control switches market.
The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global light control switches market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.
The Scope of the Report for Global Light Control Switches Market
Global Light Control Switches Market, By Product Type
• Switches
o Manual On/Off Switches
Toggle Switches
Rocker Switches
Illuminated Switches
o Electronic Switches
Wireless Switches
Sensor-Based Switches
Others
• Dimmers
o Wired Dimmers
Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI)
Knx
Digital Multiplex (DMX)
o Wireless Dimmers
Sensor-Based Wireless Dimmers
Automated Wireless Dimmers
Global Light Control Switches Market, By Light Source
• Incandescent
• Fluorescent
o Compact Fluorescent Lamp (CFL)
o Linear Fluorescent Lamp (LFL)
• High-Intensity Discharge
• Light-Emitting Diode (LED)
Global Light Control Switches Market, By End User
• Commercial
Office Lighting
Retail Malls
Hospitality
Addition of Flexible Controls for Lighting
• Residential
• Others
Industrial Lighting
Outdoor & Traffic Lighting
Global Light Control Switches Market, By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• South America
Key players operating in Global Light Control Switches Market
• Lutron Electronics Co., Inc.
• Hubbell Lighting, Inc.
• Cooper Industries, Inc.
• Legrand S.A.
• Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
• Osram GmbH
• Koninklijke Philips N.V.
• Acuity Brands Lighting, Inc.
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Schneider Electric Se
• LSI Industries, Inc.
• Daintree Networks, Inc.
