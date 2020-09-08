Global Kaolinite Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026), By End-User and Region.

Global Kaolinite Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.

Global Kaolinite Market

Kaolinite market is expected to undergo a steady growth in the forecast years, as observed by the outcome of the analysis provided in this report. The demand for these products is likely to increase significantly in the future. The market is growing at a CAGR of nearly XX %, and with the growth of the kaolinite market, the kaolinite market is also speculated to grow at a stable pace. Kaolinite, also known as China clay, used in the industrial sector owing to its fine particle size and pure coloring.

Consumer Goods segment held the dominant XX% market share in 2018 due to increasing demand for the product in the paper industry. Nearby 40% of kaolinite is used for filling and coating of paper. When mixed with cellulose fiber, it improves the opacity, print ability, texture, and color of the paper sheet. Kaolinite is an excellent substitute of calcium carbonate as a filler owing to its easy availability and competitive price. Additionally, the use of kaolinite in the production of chinaware and porcelain ware is driving the market growth. Kaolinite is also used in pharmaceuticals as an ingredient in some medications such as stomach soothers.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest XX% share of the global market for kaoliniteite during the forecast period owing to China and several other major kaolinite consumers, including Japan, India, and South Korea. Through 2026, growth in kaolinite demand in the region is forecast to outpace the global average, with the fastest gains in China, India, and Malaysia.

The report covers recent developments in global kaolinite market like In 2018, Metalsearch, the exploration company, inked an agreement to acquire Abercorn Kaolinite, which holds a large-scale Cynthia kaolinite discovery in central Queensland to be possibly developed into high purity alumina and commercial-grade aluminum sulfate project.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Kaolinite Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Global Kaolinite Market.

Scope of the Global Kaolinite Market

Global Kaolinite Market, by End-user

• Electrical & Electronics

• Transportation

• Construction

• Consumer Goods

• Automotive

Global Kaolinite Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Kaolinite Market

• Akzo Nobel

• Arcilla Mining & Land Company, LLC

• Chemtura Corporation

• Clariant

• Elementis Specialties Inc

• Italmatch

• RTP Co

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Quarzwerke GmbH

• Techmer PM

• Huber Engineered Materials

• Kunimine Industries Co. Ltd

• Mineral Technologies

• Nabaltec AG

• Lanxes AG

• ICL

• Albemarle

Major Table Kaolinite Market of Contents Report

1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3. Executive Summary: Global Kaolinite Market Size, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porter’s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5. Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6. Global Kaolinite Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Kaolinite Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

