Global Joint Replacement Device Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Type of Fixation, Technique, Indication, End User, and Region.

Global Joint Replacement Device Market was valued at US$ XX Bn in 2019, and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6 % during forecast period.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/26915

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Joint Replacement Device market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Joint Replacement Device market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Joint replacement surgery, is a procedure of orthopedic surgery in which an arthritic or dysfunctional joint surface is replaced with an orthopedic prosthesis. Increase in patient population, increasing demand for customized knee implants, and government initiatives to drive the global joint replacement devices market. Presence of established market players, rapid innovation of technology, and surge launch of new products are anticipated to drive the market globally. The major restraint of the market is product recalls by the Food and Drug Administration and other regulatory authorities and increase awareness about alternative treatments.

Based on the product, the knee reconstruction devices segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market during the forecast due to Increase in the number of total knee replacement (TKR) surgeries and launch of knee implants for total and partial knee replacement surgeries are anticipated to propel the knee reconstruction devices segment during the forecast period.

Based on the fixation, cementless fixation segment is expected to dominate the global joint replacement devices market owing to the increase in demand for cementless joint replacement surgeries and rise in the number for surgeons preferring these surgeries.

Based on the technique, Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) segment is expected to dominate the global joint replacement devices market owing to increasing adoption of this technique for replacing joints and rising awareness about the advantages of Minimally Invasive Surgery.

Based on the indication, the osteoarthritis segment is projected to hold a dominant share of the market during the forecast period owing to the increase in prevalence of osteoarthritis and rise in the number of patients with osteoarthritis opting for joint replacement surgeries.

Based on then end user, ambulatory surgical centers segment is expected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period. Rapid expansion of the ambulatory surgical centers segment is attributed to the increase in number of patients preferring ambulatory surgical centers for surgeries due to short waiting time and hospital stay.

Geographically, North America accounted for the major shares of the global Joint Replacement Devices market in 2017. Presence of established market players, rapid acceptance of technology, and surge launch of new products are anticipated to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific Region is anticipated to dominate the global joint replacement devices market during the forecast period owing to Rise in prevalence of orthopedic disorders requiring joint replacements and increase in geriatric population in emerging economies such as China, India, and Australia.

Scope of Joint Replacement Devices Market:

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Product:

• Knee Reconstruction Devices

• Hip Reconstruction Devices

• Extremity Joint Reconstruction Devices

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Type of Fixation:

• Cementless

• Cemented

• Hybrid

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Technique:

• Traditional Surgery

• Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

• Computer-assisted Surgery (CAS)

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, by Indication:

• Osteoarthritis

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Hip Dysplasia

• Orthopedic Trauma

• Joint Stiffness

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, By End User:

• Hospitals

• Orthopedic Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Joint Replacement Devices Market, By Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Joint Replacement Devices Market:

• Aesculap Implant Systems

• Arthrex, Inc

• ConforMIS

• DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson Company)

• DJO Global

• Exactech, Inc.

• Medtronic

• Smith & Nephew

• Stryker

• Zimmer Biomet

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Joint Replacement Devices Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Joint Replacement Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Joint Replacement Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Joint Replacement Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Joint Replacement Devices Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Joint Replacement Devices by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Joint Replacement Devices Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Joint Replacement Devices Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-joint-replacement-device-market/26915/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com