Global Isoprene Market- Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

Global Isoprene Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.80 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Isoprene (C2H8) is also known as 2-methyl-1, 3-butadiene. It is a colorless, volatile liquid hydrocarbon, which is manufactured through thermal cracking of naphtha or coal tar. It is flammable and used as a chemical raw material.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/63582

Global Isoprene Market, By Dynamics:

An increase in demand for fabricated rubber in automotive sector, stringent policies by government ensuring of hygiene and safety drives, rapid industrialization in the developing economies and demand for polyisoprene products are some of the prominent factors, behind the growth of the global isoprene market. An extensive usage of synthetic rubber in automotive industry for tires, door and window profiles, hoses, belts, matting, and flooring is driving the growth in the market. The use of synthetic rubber delivers advantages like excellent abrasion resistance, heat resistance, low cost, flame retardancy, and ability. Also, high investment by major players for R&D activities with enhanced performance is expected to boost the market growth.

However, stringent regulation by the government for manufacturing rubber and fluctuating price of raw materials are limiting the growth of the global isoprene market on a global scale.

Global Isoprene Market, Segment Analysis:

By application, polyisoprene is expected to grow at a XX % rate of CAGR during the forecast period. It is widely used in tire manufacturing industries because of the consistent characteristics in processing, molding It is also used in medical industry for the production of different products like surgical gloves, medical stopper, catheters, probe covers, cold seal adhesives, self-adhering bandages. The demand of Isoprene products are increasing because of the enhanced health services and health care programs. Furthermore, isoprene is a human carcinogen substance, which is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Isoprene Market, Regional Analysis

Regionally, Asia Pacific held the dominant position in 2019 and projected to be leading region in the global isoprene market during the forecast period. The growth in the market is attributed to the demand for synthetic rubber from the major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, and medical. An increase in disposable income of the consumers has resulted in an number of renovation and new building construction activities across the region are expected to increase the demand for isoprene. The demand for isoprene in the automotive industry for manufacturing the polyisoprene is expected to boost the automotive sales in the developing economies like China and India. The demand for fuel efficiency and eco-friendly tires is expected to drive the growth of the tire industry.

In January 2019, Gevo has presented a stimulant, innovative and fix catalytic process, which helps in converting economically product waste or reused alcohols into viable isoprene. It is similar to competing with petroleum-based chemical and natural equivalents while reducing CO2 emissions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Isoprene Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Isoprene Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Isoprene Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Isoprene Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/63582

Scope of the Global Isoprene Market:

Global Isoprene Market, By Type

• Polymer Grade

• Chemical Grade

Global Isoprene Market, By Application

• Polyisoprene (IR)

• Styrene-isoprene-styrene (SIS)

• Isobutylene-isoprene rubber (IIR)

• Others

Global Isoprene Market, By End-Use Industry

• Tires

• Non-tires

• Adhesives

• Others

Global Isoprene Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Isoprene Market, Key Players

• Nizhnekamskneftekhim

• SIBUR

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Royal Dutch Shell Plc

• Kuraray Co. Ltd.

• Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

• Bridgestone Corporation

• Michelin.

• Continental AG

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

• Sinopec

• Dow

• ZEON Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• JSR Corporation

• Ningbo JinhaiChenguang

• Shandong Yuhuang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

• Finetech Industry Ltd.

• Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

• Fortrec Chemicals and Petroleum Pte Ltd.

• Braskem

• Exxon Mobil Corporation.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Isoprene Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Isoprene Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Isoprene Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Isoprene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Isoprene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Isoprene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Isoprene Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Isoprene by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Isoprene Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Isoprene Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Isoprene Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Isoprene Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-isoprene-market/63582/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com