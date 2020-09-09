Global Isolation Amplifier Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Application and Region.

Global isolation amplifier market size was valued US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Isolation amplifier is the type of electronic amplifier that amplifies the difference between two input voltages. It provide power supply designers with a higher performing, single chip alternative to isolation techniques based on optocouplers and shunt regulators.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

Growing concerns regarding safety, while handling electronic devices is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Isolation amplifier gives an electrical safety barrier as well as isolation, protects the patients from the outflow of current, crack electrical signal’s ohmic continuity among input & output and isolated power supply and amplifies low level signals, which ultimately improving the market growth. Furthermore, high requirement of isolation amplifier in medical, nuclear and industrial applications and high adoption of these amplifiers in process control in industries, measurements of biomedical, data acquisition, monitoring of the patient, test equipment, interface element and controlling of SCR are expected to propel market growth during forecast period.

Nevertheless, frequency of the common mode voltage can negatively affect performance of the isolation amplifier is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also higher frequency common range voltage and low impedance could hinder the growth of market.

Global Isolation Amplifier Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, analog segment dominated the market and digital isolation amplifier is expected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. Broadcom’s analog isolation amplifier provides accurate, electrically isolated and amplified representations of voltage and current in a hermetically sealed 8-Pin DIP ceramic package. In Oct 2018, Texas Instruments (TI) introduced a new reinforced isolated amplifier that features the industry’s highest precision and working voltages, and longest lifetime reliability. With exceptional performance that includes better nonlinearity, lower offset and gain error, and higher temperature stability, the ISO224 allows engineers to overcome performance limitations and design high-precision systems, which results into the growth of market.

By application, medical segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. In medical it is used in the instruments such as Electroencephalogram (EEG), Electrocardiography (ECG). The high requirement of these EEG and ECG in healthcare and hospitality sector is driving the growth of market. Isolation amplifier uses capacitive isolation method which includes data acquisition, interface element, monitoring of the patient, EEG, and ECG. ECG is a low amplitude signal of 0.5mv to 5mv. Therefore amplification is necessary in order to increase the signal amplitude for further processing and recording. In addition, industrial segment also expected to witness steady growth during forecast period. In industries it is used in current shunt measurement and industrial process control.

Global Isolation Amplifier Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are major key contributors behind the growth of market. The growth is attributed to the introduction of new innovative technologies in amplifier devices. Also growing demand of EEG and ECG devices healthcare sectors for monitoring of the patient is driving the growth of the market.

In Mar 2018, Silicon Labs has introduced a family of isolated analog amplifiers, voltage sensors and delta-sigma modulator (DSM) devices designed to provide accurate current and voltage measurement with very low drift across temperature. Based on Silicon Labs’ robust, third-generation isolation technology, the new Si89xx family provides flexible voltage, current, output and package options to help developers reduce BOM cost and shrink board space for a wide range of industrial and green-energy applications including electric vehicle (EV) battery management and charging systems, dc-dc converters, and motor, solar and wind turbine inverters.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Isolation Amplifier Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Isolation Amplifier Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Isolation Amplifier Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Isolation Amplifier Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Isolation Amplifier Market

Global Isolation Amplifier Market, By Type

• Analog

• Digital

Global Isolation Amplifier Market, By Application

• Medical

o Electroencephalogram (EEG)

o Electrocardiography (ECG)

o Others

• Industrial

o Current Shunt Measurement

o Industrial Process Control

o Others

• Telecommunication

• Nuclear

• Others

Global Isolation Amplifier Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Isolation Amplifier Market, Key Players

• Broadcom Pte. Ltd

• DRAGO Automation GmbH

• Analog Devices, Inc.

• Würth Elektronik GmbH

• Eaton Corporation PLC

• Texas Instruments Inc.

• Silicon Laboratories, Inc.

• Toshiba Corporation

• Dewetron GmbH

• Mouser Electronics

• Renesas Electronics Corporation

