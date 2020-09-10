Global IoT Monetization Market -Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by application and by Region.

Global IoT Monetization Market was valued at USD 70.33 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 1,237.37 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 43.11% over forecast period 2020-2027.

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global IoT Monetization Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global IoT Monetization Market Dynamic’s:

Connectivity is not something that is confined to humans. In fact, the number of connected devices has long surpassed the number of humans on the planet. This machine to-machine connectivity is not limited to a select group of super-smart devices. Every-day objects now have sensors whose capabilities might vary. This fundamental shift is leading to an Internet that is far grander in scale and opportunity than we previously imagined. Various factors such as an increasing internet connectivity, growing use of smartphones & other connected devices, growing adoption of cloud platform and evolution of high-speed networking technologies are mainly driving the global IoT monetization market over forecast period.

However, lack of common communication standards, lack of power-efficient devices are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Growing investments in the IoT monetization market by major players and increasing government funding in North America and Europe for R&D in IoT are expected to create lucrative opportunities over forecast period.

Global IoT Monetization Market is segmented by application and by region. By application, the automotive & transportation segment held 27.56% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Rising adoption of IoT by automotive manufacturers, growing intelligent transportation systems in North America and Europe are mainly driving the growth of automotive & transportation segment. Automotive & Transportation segment is followed by consumer electronics and healthcare. Consumer electronics is expected hold 21.54% of market share over forecast period. The demand for smart consumer electronics is expected to increase with its rising use in building smart offices, smart cities, and smart buildings.

By geography, North America held 39.23% in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. The U.S. is a major contributor to the growth of the market in North America. Increasing adoption of new technologies such as fog computing, edge computing and the presence of several IoT companies in the region, especially in the U.S. are driving the market in this region. North America is followed by APAC and Europe. APAC is expected to hold 25.87% of market share over forecast period. An increasing use of IoT in industrial and automotive & transportation applications and strong support of government in countries such as China and India are mainly driving the market in this region.

Report covers key development, revenue by region, marketing strategies and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. Some of the key players covered in this report are IBM Corp. (U.S.), Intel Corp. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), General Electric Co. (U.S.), Oracle Corp. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corp. (U.S.) among others. These key players are adopting various inorganic and organic growth strategies such as merger& acquisitions, expansion, joint ventures, strategic alliances, collaborations, patent and new product launches to increase their regional presence and business opeartions.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global IoT Monetization Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global IoT Monetization Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global IoT Monetization Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global IoT Monetization Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global IoT Monetization Market

Global IoT Monetization Market segmentation by Application:

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Automotive & Transportation

• Industrial

• Building & Home Automation

• Agriculture

• Energy

• Consumer Electronics

• Others

Global IoT Monetization Market Segmentation by region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• MEA& Africa

• Latin America

Global IoT Monetization Market Major Key players

• PTC, Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM Corp. (U.S.)

• Intel Corp. (U.S.)

• Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

• General Electric Co. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corp. (U.S.)

• Google Inc. (U.S.)

• Microsoft Corp. (U.S.)

• SAP SE (Germany)

• Amdocs Ltd. (U.S.)

• BM Corp.

• Infosys Ltd

• Tata Consultancy Services

• Robert Bosch GmbH

