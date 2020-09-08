Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Type, Mode of Transport, Application, and Geography.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market was valued US$ 128.44 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by TypeInternet of things in transportation systems will optimize the movement of people and goods, improving economics, public safety, and the environment. Advanced transportation systems will automate our roadways, railways, and airways, transform passenger experiences, and restructure the way cargo and goods are tracked and delivered, and helps to create substantial business opportunities for system integrators.

Hardware segment accounted for the highest share in the global Internet of Things in the Transportation market. Reducing the cost of connected hardware devices, such as sensors & controllers are assist to key players to increase their customer base in the global Internet of things (IoT) in transportation markets.

Growth in wireless technologies, such as Insteon, Zigbee, and Z-wave, is expected to fuel market growth. However, software segment is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the adoption of connected & smart technologies in transportation infrastructure and an increase in demand for integrated security & safety systems for civilizing public safety.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the internet of things technology in transportation market owing to its advanced technical aspects and high adoption of Internet of things across industry verticals. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth rate owing to the adoption of the advanced technology in transportation by emerging economies, such as China and India which has rapid urbanization.

Key players operated in market include Garmin International, Thales Group, Tom-tom N.V., Nuance Communication, Denso Corp., Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T, Inc., Verizon Communications, Sierra Wireless, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., General Electric, Veniam, Terbine, LimeBike, Borderless, Fybr, Concirrus, DashRoad, ParkENT, Cycles, Inrix, MotoLingo.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market Request For View Sample Report Page :@https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/880

Scope of Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by Type:

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by Mode of Transport:

• Roadways

• Railways

• Airway

• Maritime

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by Application:

• Automotive telematics

• Reservation, Toll & ticketing systems

• Security & surveillance system

• Traffic Congestion Control Systems

• Remote monitoring

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market by Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key players operated in market includes:

• Garmin International

• Thales Group

• Tom-tom N.V.

• Nuance Communication

• Denso Corp.

• Alcatel-Lucent

• AT&T, Inc.

• Verizon Communications

• Sierra Wireless, Inc.

• IBM Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• General Electric

• Veniam

• Terbine

• LimeBike

• Borderless

• Fybr

• Concirrus

• DashRoad

• ParkENT

• Cycles

• Inrix

• MotoLingo

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Transportation Market Do Inquiry Before Purchasing Report Here @ :https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/880

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656 / +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com