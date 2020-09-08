Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market- Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Software, Hardware, Organization Size, Application and Region.

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a 14.2% CAGR of around during a forecast period.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The Internet of Things (IoT) is a network that connects objects through fixed electronics, sensors, and network connectivity. The Internet of Things in logistics market is a multibillion market. It is helping the companies to take acute business decisions, optimize the production, decrease production cost and minimalize the raw material cost. The real-time monitoring of the logistics operations and better supply chain are a few of the factors, which are fueling the market. Still, the lack of skilled labor, high cost, and vigilant government rules and regulations are impacting the growth of the IoT in the logistics market globally.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Technological advancements are opening up a range of new opportunities for logistics players, as loT solutions for the logistics sector are more affordable and useful. Internet of Things (IoT) is playing a great role in logistics by tracking and tracing the products to offer complete visibility into the operation and monitor all in real-time.

North America is expected to lead the Internet of Things (IoT) in the logistics market during the forecast period. The IoT requires active and flexible IT support, which is available in most companies in the region. North America dominates the global market for IoT in logistics mainly because of the rise in adoption of logistics solutions. The APAC IoT in the logistics market is projected to grow rapidly because of the rapid growth and increasing use and digitization of the Internet. Additionally, the market in Europe, MEA and South America is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period.

The research study includes the profiles of leading companies operating in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market. In 27 Dec 2018, NEC Corporation has acquired Danish IT Company KMD Holding ApS, one of the world’s largest and most skilled private equity investors. The deal was establish for 8 Bn and in 17th Oct 2018, NEC Corporation had announced strategic collaboration with Arm Limited (Arm) to increase the development of secure Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for Smart Cities using AI.

Amazon has launched its Robotics at the United Kingdom fulfillment centers in Dunstable and Doncaster, where the robots will slide under a tower of shelves where the products are stored, lift it and move it over the fulfillment center enabling to get the items to the consumer lot quicker different in the traditional processes.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

• Resource and Energy Monitoring

• Safety and Security

• Traffic and Fleet Management

• Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

• Beacon

• RFID Tags

• Screen/Display

• Others

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

• Large Sized Organization

• Small-mid-sized Organization

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

• Warehouse

• Freight

• Yard/Dock

• Fleet

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key players operating in the Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market

• Rockwell Automation, Inc.

• Octonion SA.

• Novire Technologies

• NEC Corporation

• KaaIoT Technologies, LLC.

• IBM

• Intel Corporation

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

• Amazon Web Services, Inc.

