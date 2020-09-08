Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) –by Solution, Service, Modes, Verticals and Region.

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market was valued at US$ 13.2Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 36.2Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.44% during a forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Intermodal transportation is the process of merging more than one mode of transportation for the movement of people or the delivery of goods. There are mostly two types of intermodal transportation, namely, intermodal freight transportation and intermodal passenger transportation.

The reduced freight transportation costs with intermodal service are one of the key drivers that is expected to drive market growth in the upcoming years. Governmental or regulatory bodies are introducing many stringent regulations to reduce vehicle emissions. Moreover, the rise in the number of road freight carriers is leading to an upsurge in traffic congestion and consequent delays. All these factors compel road freight companies to use a blend of sea, road and railways to transport goods on longer routes. This will profit both the buyer as well as the freight forwarder in terms of costs.

High investments in infrastructure are required to ship goods over intermodal transportation. Investments include the installation of gantry cranes and other heavy-duty cranes needed to lift the cranes at different ports while changing the mode of transport.

Rail-road segment is dominating the market for the intermodal freight transportation market. The railway system needs less fuel than road transport. So, intermodal shipping lowers costs and contributes to a greener environment. Intermodal transportation is efficiently executed by regions, such as the Asia-Pacific, where the transportation infrastructures comprise extended and efficient networks of roadways and railways and are surrounded by the oceans.

Region-wise, North America held the largest share of the intermodal freight transportation market because of the rise in transportation by railroad which is the most convenient mode of intermodal transport for freight. The US is the largest contributor in this regional market. Europe is predictable to be the fastest increasing market for global intermodal freight transportation owing to the rapid adoption of intermodal freight transportation in this region.

Scope of Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, by Solution

• Warehousing

• Trucking Software

• Fleet Management

o Fuel management

o Driver Safety

o Vehicle Tracking

o Journey management

o Others

• Intermodal Dispatch

o Brokerage

o Depot system integration

o Order management

o Billing and Settlement

o EDI

o Others

• Freight Security

o Baggage scanners

o Cargo/vehicle scanner

o Liquid threat scanners

o Others

• Intermodal Terminal

o Port (marine terminal)

o Airport

o Cross-dock facility

o Rail yard

o Others

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, by Services

• Consulting services

• Managed services

• Customization services

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, by Modes

• Rail-road

• Road-water

• Road-air

• Others

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, by Verticals

• Consumer and retail

• Oil and gas

• Industrial and manufacturing

• Energy and mining

• Food and beverages

• Aerospace and defense

• Construction

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals and healthcare

• Others

Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key Players operating in Global Intermodal Freight Transportation Market

• Aljex Software, Inc.

• Cognizant

• GE Transportation

• HighJump Software, Inc.

• IBM

• Motorola Solutions, Inc.

• Profit Tools, Inc.

• TMW Systems, Inc.

• Trinium Trucking Systems (IAS)

• WiseTech Global

• A.P. Moller – Maersk

• C.H. ROBINSON

• Deutsche Bahn

• Deutsche Post DHL Group

• Kuehne + Nagel

• UPS

