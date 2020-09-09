Global Intelligent Pigging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026)

Global Intelligent Pigging Market is expected to grow from USD XX Million in 2018 to USD XX Million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026. (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report)

Global Intelligent Pigging Market is segmented by Technology, Pipeline Type, Application, and Geography. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into Ultrasonic, Caliper, and Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL). By pipeline type, the market is further segmented into gas and liquid. On the basis of application, a market is divided into Crack & Leak Detection, Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection, and Geometry Measurement & Bend Detection. Geographically, an intelligent pigging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Concern about the safety of pipelines & energy infrastructure, increasing consumption of petroleum products and natural gases, and growing government mandates and regulations for pipeline inspection are the major factors driving the growth of the global intelligent pigging market. Additionally, regulatory policies across the globe regulating pipeline operations & oil spillage and economic revival in regions such as Eastern Europe, Western Europe & North America is also fueling the intelligent pigging market growth.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/3782

However, unpiggable pipelines and shrinking IT budget of the oil & gas companies due to the slowdown in oil & gas industry are the key restraining factors for the market growth.

Further key findings from the report:

• The global intelligent pigging market for magnetic flux leakage (MFL) technology is anticipated to account for the major share of the market by 2024. Owing to its advantage of being used for both gas & liquid pipelines and ability to detect defects even in thin-walled pipelines, smart MFL technology would hold a larger share of the overall market

• From the application segment, metal loss/corrosion detection application is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. With more risks associated with corrosion of metals, demand for its detection application would increase thus driving the market for intelligent pigging

• Among geographical regions, North America is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global intelligent pigging market by 2024. The growth of this region can be attributed to increasing oil & gas production coupled with regulatory policies and presence of major players from the oil & gas industry and prominent users of inline inspection services for intelligent pigging in North America

• However, APAC is expected to witness highest growth rates between 2017 and 2024. Growing demand for energy and importance of reducing carbon emissions would lead to more number of new pipelines, which in turn demand for developed pipeline infrastructure further driving the growth of an overall intelligent pigging market

Key Highlights:

• Analysis of competitive developments such as contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, product launches & developments, and research and development (R&D) in the Global Intelligent Pigging Market

• The objective of the report is to provide a detailed analysis of the Global Intelligent Pigging Market on the basis of technology, pipeline type, application, and geography

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2017 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Analysis of the Global Intelligent Pigging Market with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the total market

• Segment wise business performance detailed in a report will be worthwhile for the organizations willing to enhance its business

• Provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the Global Intelligent Pigging Market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business

Research Methodology

Bloomberg, Hoovers, Factiva are some of the sites that are being referred to gain insights about Global Intelligent Pigging Market. Experts from top manufacturing companies along with other stakeholders have been considered. This is done to validate and collect critical information for evaluating trends related to this market during the forecast period. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the global and regional size of this market. Data triangulation techniques along with other comparative analysis are also used to calculate the exact size of the Global Intelligent Pigging Market globally.

Key Players in the Global Intelligent Pigging Market Are:

• T.D. Williamson

• Rosen Group

• Baker Hughes

• Enduro Pipeline Services

• NDT Global

• Intertek Group

• Dacon Inspection Services

• Applus

• Onstream Pipeline Inspection

• Lin Scan

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3782

Key Target Audience:

• Suppliers and system integrators of emission monitoring systems

• Original equipment manufacturers

• Suppliers of gas analyzers

• Process industries such as oil & gas, power generation, and chemicals

• End-users/enterprise-users

• Research institutes and organizations

• Government bodies, venture capitalists, and private equity firms

• Market research and consulting firms

• Enterprise data centre professionals

The scope of the Global Intelligent Pigging Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Intelligent Pigging Market based on technology, pipeline type, application and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Intelligent Pigging Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Intelligent Pigging Market, By Technology:

• Ultrasonic

• Caliper

• Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)

Global Intelligent Pigging Market, By Pipeline Type:

• Gas

• Liquid

Global Intelligent Pigging Market, By Application:

• Crack and Leak Detection

• Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection

• Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection

Global Intelligent Pigging Market, By Geography:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Intelligent Pigging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Intelligent Pigging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Intelligent Pigging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Intelligent Pigging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Intelligent Pigging Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-intelligent-pigging-market/3782/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com