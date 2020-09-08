Global Intelligent Apps Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Providers, Services, Store Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region

Global Intelligent Apps Market was valued US$ 14.10 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Deployment Mode

Intelligent apps are mainly driven by artificial intelligence and machine learning. With benefits abundantly, ‘smart apps’ can accelerate business transformation and deliver new insights, while releasing next level productivity. Intelligent Apps is primarily a process, which uses machine-learning technology for developing these apps using historical and real-time data for predictions and decisions to offer rich, interactive and personalized experience to the users.

Intelligent Apps Market is segmented into by Type, Providers, Services, Store Type, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region. In terms of type, the intelligent apps industry is segmented into consumer apps and enterprise apps. Based on providers, the market for intelligent apps is segmented into Infrastructure, Data Collection and Preparation, Machine Intelligence.

Services are segmented into professional, managed. Store type are divided into Google Play, Apple App Store. Deployment types are segmented into cloud and on-premises. Verticals are segmented into BFSI, Telecom, Retail and ecommerce, Healthcare and Lifer Sciences, Education, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality. Geography, market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

On the basis of deployment type, Cloud-based apps are referred to as SaaS-based applications for intelligent apps and are gaining traction due to their ability to offer various benefits. End users have started realizing the drivers of cloud-based intelligent apps to offer personalized experience to clients. These factors are expected to drive the adoption of intelligent apps in upcoming years.

Based on type, the enterprise apps segment is expected to grow at a XX% CAGR during the forecast period. In terms of the services, the managed services segment is predicted to grow at the fast rate among the two services, during the forecast period.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the XX% CAGR in the global intelligent apps market during the forecast period. The AI market in Asia Pacific has recently progressed from its nascent stage to the intermediate stage. The Asia Pacific region is also expected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Intelligent Apps Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language.

The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors in the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intelligent Apps Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Intelligent Apps Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by End-User Industry, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intelligent Apps Market make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Global Intelligent Apps Market:

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Type

• Consumer Apps

• Enterprise Apps

Global Intelligent Apps Market by Providers:

• Infrastructure

• Data Collection and Preparation

• Machine Intelligence

Global Intelligent Apps Market by Services:

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Store Type

• Google Play

• Apple App Store

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Vertical

• BFSI

• Telecom

• Retail and ecommerce

• Healthcare and Lifer Sciences

• Education

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

Global Intelligent Apps Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global Intelligent Apps Market:

• IBM

• Google

• AWS

• Apple

• SAP SE

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

• Intel Corporation

• Facebook Inc.

• Baidu Inc.

• Intel

• Facebook

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

