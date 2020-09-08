Global Intellectual Property Software Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026): By Component, Deployment Mode, Application, End User and Region.

Global Intellectual Property Software Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 8.3 Bn by 2026, at a XX% CAGR of around during a forecast period.



The intellectual property right is becoming the central force of today’ economy because of the increasing significance of knowledge as the driving force of economic growth and innovation globally. The growing use of AI will be one of the acute market trends for intellectual property software.

Market players are progressively adopting artificial intelligence technology to transform processes and connect an intellectual property network of users. Intellectual property software included with AI technology becomes effective in identifying information and giving faster and accurate results when more data and documents are providing to the system. Such as the adoption of AI in its new intellectual property solution by CPA worldwide will allow it to refine their ideas with automated feedback from the artificial intelligence engine and protect ideas using intellectual property rights. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of the global and regional market for intellectual property software with the reasons specified for variants in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The report on the global intellectual property software market covers segments such as component, deployment mode, application, and end-user. Based on the component, the software segment held above XX% market share of the intellectual property software market in 2018. Because of the intellectual property software is increasingly accepted by independent inventors well as other professionals, like attorneys, to deliver updated information for instance cost of patent filing, patent legal services and recent patent law cases to clients.

North America dominates the intellectual property software market, with a market size of US$ XX Mn in 2018 and will be US$ XX Mn in 2026, with a CAGR of XX%. The growing demand for the software by various end-use industries coupled with the increasing awareness about the software among many firms is probable to be the primary reason for the expansion of the market in the region. The APAC is projected to be the fastest developing region for the market for intellectual property software market.

In India, research organizations and innovators filed 1,583 patent applications with the WIPO in 2018. The start-ups in India are captivating all precautions to safeguard their intellectual property rights, thus driving the demand for IP management.

Growth in government initiatives and a comprehensive regulatory framework to protect and innovations, and technologies is also expected to create new opportunities for the global market for intellectual property software during the forecast period. The central government of China has professional IP courts to deal with infringement and is mainly active when it comes to trademark squatting.

The reports contain key developments in the intellectual property software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Several companies are focusing on organic growth strategies like product approvals, product launches, and others such as events and patents. For example, in January 2019- Anaqua, announced AQX, a software platform that allows organizations to align their IP portfolio strategy with business objectives and proposals law companies powerful new automation and business development tools.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive analysis of Global Intellectual Property Software Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers the all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Intellectual Property Software Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Intellectual Property Software Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Intellectual Property Software Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Intellectual Property Software Market

By Component

• Service

• Software

By Deployment Mode

• Cloud

• On-premise

By End User

• Individual

• Commercial

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Automotive

• Technology

• Education

• Retail and agriculture

• Healthcare

• Others.

By Application

• Patent management

• Trade management

• Licensing

• Others

Key players operating in the Global Intellectual Property Software Market

• Aistemos

• Innovation asset group Inc.

• Gemalto NV

• IPfolio and Patrix AB

• Anaqua Inc

• WebTMS

• CPA Global

• Lecorpio

• Gridlogics

• Leocorpio

• Syniverse Technologies LLC

• Iolite Softwares

• VajraSoft

