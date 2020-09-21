Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Type, Application, Industry, and Region.

Global integrated gate commutated thyristors market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Definition

An integrated gate commutated thyristors (IGCT) are semiconductor electronic switch devices usually used in the power electronics to switch on and off an electric current in industrial equipments. It is gate turn-off thyristor (GTO) based thyristor.

Market Dynamics

A surge in the adoption of IGCT in high power applications such as in latest power switching devices is the major driving factor behind the growth of the market. The rapidly growing progress of IGCT market in the areas such as high power electronics mainly in energy management devices, traction and in industrial drives, large scale adoption of IGCT in steel and paper mills, growing market for semiconductor device manufacturing industry, growing expansion of power electronic applications in co-generation and renewable energy sources and rising demand for semiconductor devices for high frequency and high power applications such as above 100 kW are expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. IGCT provides benefits such as high efficiency, versatility, cost effectiveness, and low on-state voltage, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

Nevertheless, complex manufacturing and fabrication process of IGCT and bulky structure of thyristor are the major restraining factors that could hamper the growth of the market.

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type, reverse blocking IGCT segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The reverse blocking IGCTs have the ability to block reverse voltage and are also known as symmetrical IGCT. A rising adoption of reverse blocking IGCTs in current source inverters and in solid state circuit breakers is attributed to the growth of the market. Moreover, rising adoption of solid-state circuit breaker in the development of hybrid electric vehicles power systems for military applications is expected to expand the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, reverse conducting IGCT (RC-IGCT) segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of RC-IGCT owing to their capabilities such as high current and high frequency handling and rising manufacturing of IGCTs by Japan and Europe based manufacturers is impelling the growth of the market.

By application, solid state breaker segment is projected to witness fast growth at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Rising development of solid-state breaker by using IGCT technology is attributed to the growth of the market. For instance, in April 2019, ABB ltd has developed an innovative solid-state circuit breaker to use in the next-generation power applications. The major aim to develop this device is to improve the performance of edge grids, industrial battery storage solutions and renewable energy solution, which is further likely to impel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, Asia pacific held the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The economies such as China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and India are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of prominent market leading companies such as Mitsubishi and Hitachi.

Growing market for power electronics industry and rising use of power electronics in renewable energy source applications, energy management applications and rising acceptance of IGCT in utility STATCOM applications is driving the growth of the market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market, By Type

• Asymmetric IGCT

• Reverse Blocking IGCT

• Reverse Conducting IGCT

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market, By Application

• Medium Voltage Drives

• Marine Drives

• Wind Power Converters

• Dynamic Voltage Restorers

• Battery Energy Storage Systems

• Traction Power Compensators

• Solid State Breakers

• Dc Traction Line Boosters

• Others

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market, By Industry

• Power Transmission and Distribution

• Industrial

• Military and Defense

• Others

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market, By Region

• North America

 US

 Canada

• Europe

 UK

 France

 Germany

 Italy

 Spain

 Norway

 Russia

• Asia Pacific

 China

 India

 Japan

 South Korea

 Australia

 Malaysia

 Indonesia

• South America

 Brazil

 Mexico

 Argentina

• Middle East and Africa

Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market, Key Players

• ABB Ltd

• Tianjin Century Electronics Co., Ltd

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• General Electric Co

• Amepower, Inc

• CSR Zhuzhou Institute

• Xiamen Hidins Technology Co. Ltd

• Jiangyin City Saiying Electron Co. Ltd

• Shenzhen CTW Semiconductor Co., Ltd

• Hitachi

• Sun.King Power Electronics Group Limited

• Mouser Electronics

• Panasonic

• Fujitsu

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Integrated Gate Commutated Thyristors Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

