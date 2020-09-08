Global Insuretech Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, Service, Technology, End User, and Region.

Global Insuretech Market was valued US$ 1.80 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 22.10 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.08 % during a forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of the market leader, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Insurance technology has also known as Insurtech. It is a rapidly growing industry, which helps to deliver disrupt traditional insurance provision in advanced and emerging economies for incumbents, start-ups, and investors. Insurers have a unique opportunity to influence multiple data sources to create deeper customer relationships. Despite the indicators of stability, the sector operates in a macroeconomic and financial environment which is characterized by global debt levels, inflation rates and low interest rates.

Global Insuretech Market, Dynamics:

Currently, technology is at the core of every insurer’s strategic imperatives. An introduction of the innovative technology are transforming the insurance landscape as they are offering new methods of assessing and controlling risk, enhancing efficiency, engaging with customers, preventing fraud, personalizing coverage and delivering products. Innovation through new technologies is a key driver, which transform the in the financial sector and helps to increase the immeasurable efficiency gains. The technologies have the potential to affect the franchise value of insurance providers with supplementary competition policy considerations. Some of the many insurers are recognizing that new technologies like IoT, advanced analytics, AI and Big Data are expected to drive new offerings in the market that helps to improve customer experience to keep pace with other industries. However, with the slowdown in world economic growth the Insurtech industry has expected to suffer a certain impact that can be limit the global insuretech market growth.

Global Insuretech Market, Segment Analysis:

The BFSI segment is expected to contribute XX% share in the global insuretech market. An increase in the deployment of digital platform to enable enhanced client experience and to offer advantages like constant access to client database and secure transactions are some of the prominent drivers behind the segment growth. The government initiatives and financial regulations across the globe have encouraged BFSI to opt for insurtech-based solutions to offer enhanced customer experience. An increase in the digitization to improve front-end customer experience is also expected to increase the demand for insurtech in BFSI.

The cloud computing is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR during the forecast period. The consumer demand for customized and hybrid products, consolidating technology and core systems claims, underwriting, and policy administration to lower the operational costs are expected to increase the demand for the cloud computing segment. The cloud computing offers the insurance industry to manage risks and frauds. It can also integrate all risk data like loss events, risk and control assessments, and key risk indicators within a single environment, which assist insurance companies to make better decisions about regulatory perspective and business risks.

In the healthcare domain, Insurance companies are focusing on leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and internet of things (IoT) to deliver advanced applications, which increases the customer experience and automate internal business processes. The demand for digital platforms, which connects carriers, exchanges, brokers, and providers in health insurance are expected to boost the demand for the health segment.

Global Insuretech Market, Regional Analysis:

The North America region is estimated to hold dominant position in the global insuretech market and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The dominance in the global market attributed to the demand for end-to-end digital financial solutions and presence of Insuretech technology providers. The flexibility and customization features, which are offered by various insurtech products like health, life insurance, and property, are encouraging people to choose among the best plans.

Life insurers in the United States (US) have been using derivatives widely to enclose their risks. The trend to buy mostly interest rate derivatives has recently shifted towards products mitigating stock market risk. Insurers continue to invest in their home, which making them highly sensitive to the unpredictability of domestic capital markets. High amount of funding for new technology and innovation in the insurance sector are impacted by the venture capital (VC) possibilities in the market. In the United States, InsurTechs have benefited from competitive market place for VC funding.

Global Insuretech Market, Competitive Analysis:

Insurance companies are focusing on accelerators, innovation and digital garages or in-house innovation hubs to offer new products and services and optimize their existing offerings with the assist of digital disruptions in InsurTech. Additionally, Insurance key players are also focusing on strategic initiatives like mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to deliver digital platform for transaction processes. For instance, in 2019, Prudential Financial, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Assurance IQ, a direct-to-consumer solutions platform provider to offer their medicare, health, and auto insurance online.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Insuretech Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Insuretech Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Insuretech Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Insuretech Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of the Global Insuretech Market

Global Insuretech Market, By Type

• Auto

• Business

• Health

• Home

• Speciality

• Travel

• Others

Global Insuretech Market, By Service

• Consulting

• Support & Maintenance

• Managed Services

Global Insuretech Market, By Technology

• Blockchain

• Cloud Computing

• IoT

• Machine Learning

• Robo Advisory

• Others

Global Insuretech Market, By End User

• Automotive

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Transportation

• Others

Global Insuretech Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Insuretech Market

• Damco Group

• Majesco

• Oscar Insurance

• Quantemplate

• Shift Technology

• Trōv, Inc.

• Wipro Limited

• Zhongan Insurance

• DXC Technology Company

• Insurance Technology Services

• Banc Insurance Agency Inc (Insuritas)

• Policy Bazaar

• ZhongAn Online Property & Casualty Insurance Co. Ltd

• Clover Health Insurance

• Acko General Insurance Limited

• Moonshot-Internet

• Sureify

• Lemonade

• Oscar Health

• Anorak

• BDEO

• Earnix

• Planck

• ThingCo

• Tractable

• Bima

• Metromile

• Collective Health

