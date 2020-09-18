Global Insect Growth Regulator Market-Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By Type, By Form, Application, and Region.

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market was valued US$ 786.3 Mn. in 2019 and is estimated to grow at CAGR of 6.46 %, to reach US$ 1297.3 Mn. during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027.

The report study has analyzed the revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

Insect Growth Regulator (IGR) are substances that mimic the growth of insects and usually used as insecticides that prevent the reproduction cycle of pests including mosquitos, cockroaches, and fleas.

The most widely used IGR by Pest Control Operators (PCO) are Methoprene, Pyriproxifen, Nylar, and Hydroprene.

The report covers worldwide Insect Growth Regulator Market size in value and volume with market dynamics by region and covers the detailed evaluation of the trends opportunities and challenges affecting the market analyzed in the report.

Widening application of insecticides in the commercial sector and rise in integrated pest management is the major factor boosting the growth of the Insect Growth Regulators Market. Moreover, the growing adoption of the safer crop for environmental protection and the rise in awareness concerning the harmful effects of insecticides on the environment boom the growth of the global IGRs market over the forecast. The IGRs are available in several forms and the products are widely used in horticultural crops, turf & ornamentals, field crops, and others. Furthermore, shifting trend towards organic farming practices over traditional in emerging economies is further fuelling the lucrative growth during the forecast period.

However, stringent regulation of pesticides over the Low Maximum Residual Limits and disposal of chemically treated products in waterborne are factors hindering the growth of the global Insect Growth Regulator market.

The chitin synthesis inhibitors by type, in 2019 is estimated to hold the largest market share.

By Type, the chitin synthesis inhibitors held 40 % of market share in 2019 and is registered to gain XX% growth by coming forecast. Noviflumuron, diflubenzuron, and Lufenuron are the most commonly used CSI. Chitin synthesis inhibitors work by inhibiting the process of chitin and formation of an exoskeleton. Apart from insects, Chitin synthesis inhibitors are used to control the growth of fungal species and are widely used to mimic fleas that host on cattle and pets.

The liquid segment by form, in 2019 is witnessed to hold the largest market share

Liquid IGRs witness staggered growth over the next seven years from both commercial and residential pest control sector due to high performance in case of severe infestations. Liquid IGRs are also extensively used due to low cost and effective control.

An aerosol is also expected to account for significant growth over the forecast period as it is easy in application due to canister packaging than any other form such as bait or liquid. However, Aerosol is a threat to explosion and is expensive in comparison to other forms of insect growth regulators.

The report covers competitive analysis of the Insect Growth Regulator Market in each of the geographical segments, thereby, providing insight into a market share of the countries.

The report brings into light the comparative analysis of the Insect Growth Regulator Market during the period 2019-2027 in ‘by form’ segment.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/65104

The North Americans market is projected to have the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2027

Region-wise, North Americans dominated the global Insect Growth Regulator market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. The demand is majorly contributing due to the growing adoption of organic farming and safer alternative which are eco-friendly. Furthermore, living standards, as well as innovative packaging and product innovations, propel the product demand.

Europe is also attracting significant growth due to the presence of prominent players, development in technology rise in epidemics.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the highest CAGR due to the growing agricultural sector and rising awareness about alternative crop protection methods. The shifting trends towards organic farming practices in developing countries such as India, China and the use of generic products owing to low price plays a major role in augmenting the demand-supply in these sectors.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Insect Growth Regulator Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market has been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

• In December 2018, Bayer achieved pre-qualification by WHO for Fludora Fusion combating malaria-causing mosquitoes.

• In April 2019, Syngenta proclaimed that their new insect growth regulators have a unique mode of action to adhere to malarial vectors and are under the primary phase.

The report also helps in understanding Global Insect Growth Regulator Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global Insect Growth Regulator Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Pathogen Type, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Insect Growth Regulator Market make the report investor’s guide.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/65104

Scope of the Global Insect Growth Regulator Market:

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market, By Type

• Anti-Juvenile Hormone Agents

• Chitin Synthesis Inhibitors

• Ecdysone Agonists

• Ecdysone Antagonists

• Juvenile Hormone Analogs & Mimics

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market, By Form

• Aerosol

• Bait

• Liquid

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market, By Application

• Agricultural Applications

• Commercial Pest Control

• Livestock Pest

• Residential

• Other

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Global Insect Growth Regulator Market, key Players

• Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

• McLaughlin Gormley King Company

• Russell IPM

• Bayer Cropscience AG

• DOW Chemical Company

• ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd

• Nufarm Limited

• HELM AGRO US, Inc.

• Dow AgroSciences LLC

• Syngenta AG

• OHP, Inc.

• Valent U.S.A LLC

• Nufarm Limited

• Control Solutions

• Central Life Sciences

• Bayer Cropscience AG

• DOW Chemical Company

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Insect Growth Regulator Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Insect Growth Regulator Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Insect Growth Regulator by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Insect Growth Regulator Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Insect Growth Regulator Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-insect-growth-regulator-market/65104/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website: www.maximizemarketresearch.com