Global Inorganic Pigments Market- Forecast and Analysis (2020-2027), by Pigment Type, by Application, by End-Use Industry and by Region.

Global Inorganic Pigments Market was valued at USD 20.78 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach at USD 29.78 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% over forecast period 2020-2027.

Global Inorganic Pigments Market

The report covers an in depth analysis of COVID 19 pandemic impact on Global Inorganic Pigments Market by region and on the key players revenue affected till April 2020 and expected short term and long term impact on the market.

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Dynamics;

Inorganic pigments have a long history. Inorganic pigments are almost exclusively based on oxide, oxide hydroxide, sulphide, silicate, sulfate, or carbonate and they are classified into four main groups: white pigments, black pigments (carbon black), colored pigments, and specialty pigments. The fields of application for iron oxide and chromium oxide pigments are wide ranging – as is the spectrum of colours. The primary applications are found in the construction, paint and coatings as well as in the plastics industries. Various factors such as growth of global construction sector, increasing significance of aesthetics in packaging industry and rapid industrialization in emerging economies are driving the global market growth over forecast period. In addition, growing use of inorganic pigments as colorants in the plastic industry is expected to create lucrative opportunities for market over forecast period. However, factors such as stringent regulations related to cadmium and chromium-based pigments, raw material price fluctuation and regulations related to plastic recycling are restraining the market growth over forecast period.

Global Inorganic Pigments Market is segmented by Pigment Type, by Application, by End-Use Industry and by Region. By pigment type, Titanium Dioxide dominated the global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Titanium dioxide is the most-widely used inorganic pigments, owing to its excellent physical properties. Ferro is a leading global manufacturer and supplier of Titanium Dioxide pigments. They offer one of the largest range of titanium pigments and complex colour pigments in the industry. Their high performance inorganic colour pigments are custom formulations that outperform others in opacity, ease of dispersion, high heat fastness, light, weather and chemical resistance with no bleeding or pigment migration.

By application, paint and coatings dominated the global market with xx% of market share in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. An increased performance of inorganic pigments and technological advancements in coating technology are mainly driving the growth of this segment. LANXESS (Germany) is leading market players in this application segment. LANXESS manufactures special inorganic pigments for printing and painting e.g. those for calendars, magazines. Their coating consists of a binder (latex, starch) and an extender (chalk, kaolin, talc). It is similar in composition to an emulsion paint. Iron oxide is mostly used in this application as they produce the required opacity.

By geography, APAC held 47.89% of global market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Various factors such as growing automotive industry, growing increasing investments in the construction & industrial sector and rapid industrialisation are mainly driving the market growth in this region. Cathay Industries is dominated the APAC inorganic pigments market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over forecast period. Cathay Industries global producer and supplier of complete colours solutions based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The company is engaged in the manufacture of high quality iron oxide; manufacture of highest purity iron oxide for use in the food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries; and supply of raw materials in cost-effective way with completely customized supply solutions for all industries. Besides headquarters, the company established iron oxide pigment plants in Tongling and Yixing in China. APAC is followed by North America and MEA& Africa.

North America is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. Key growth factor in this region is increasing demand for high performance pigments from automotive industry. In Automotive industry these pigments are used over conventional products owing to their superior characteristics including operational life, multi-use applications, high light & heat resistance. Moreover, increasing demand for these products in various end-user industries such as building and construction, paper & printing will drive the inorganic pigments market growth in this region.

Middle East & Africa is expected to hold xx% of market share over forecast period. An increasing large construction projects particularly in Qatar, Nigeria & Saudi Arabia and increasing consumer purchasing power lead to increasing demand for inorganic pigments in this region during the forecast period.

Report covers in depth analysis of key development, marketing strategies, value chain, supply chain and company profiles of market leaders, potential players and new entrants. The key players operating in this market are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies such as merger& acquisition, collaborations, joint ventures, strategic alliances, diversification etc. to increase their regional presence and business opeartions. Venator (UK) is the leading inorganic pigments manufacturer globally. The company is one of the three largest titanium dioxide producer and is also among the three largest synthetic inorganic colour pigments producers. New product launch is the key strategy adopted by the company to penetrate the global inorganic pigments market. Recently they have manufactured a new pigment HOMBITAN AFDC 101.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Inorganic Pigments Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Inorganic Pigments Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project Global Inorganic Pigments Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Inorganic Pigments Market make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Inorganic Pigments Market

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segmentation by Pigment Type

• Titanium Dioxide

• Iron Oxide

• Carbon Black

• Others (chromium, cadmium, zinc oxide, and manganese)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segmentation by Application

• Paints & coatings

• Plastics

• Inks

• Others (ceramics, rubber, laminates, and glass)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry

• Building & construction

• Automotive

• Packaging

• Paper & printing

• Textiles

• Others (consumer goods, cosmetics, and electronics)

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Segmentation by Region

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Global Inorganic Pigments Market Major Players

• Venator (UK)

• The Chemours Company (US)

• Tronox Limited (US)

• LANXESS (Germany)

• Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (US)

• Cathay Industries (China)

• Clariant (Switzerland)

• Ferro Corporation (US)

• Heubach GmbH (Germany)

• Lomon Billions (China)

• Alabama Pigments Company (US)

• Cabot Corporation (US)

• Carl Schlenk AG (Germany)

• Dominion Colour Corporation (Canada)

• DyStar (US)

• ECKART GmbH (Germany)

• Heubach GmbH (Germany)

• INEOS Pigments (US)

• Jiangsu Yuxing Industry & Trade Co., Ltd. (China)

• Matapel Chemicals (Indonesia)

• Tasnee (Saudi Arabia)

• Sudarshan Chemicals (India)

• Sun Chemical (US)

• Tata Pigments (India)

• Zhejiang Huayuan Pigments Co., Ltd. (China)

