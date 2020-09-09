Global Infrared Detector Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Type, Technology, Wavelength, Application, End-User, and Region.

Global infrared detector market was valued US$ 320.50 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach 740.60 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.04 % during a forecast period.

An infrared detector is an electronic device , which is used to detect infrared radiation in order to measure heat and detect motion of the surrounding objects. These detectors converts infrared radiation into a measurable form. These detectors play a major role in consumer electronics devices like a smartphone, smart TV and many others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Increasing adoption of the consumer electronics devices across the globe and growing awareness among the consumers about security concerns are some of the prominent factors, which are expected to drive the growth in the infrared detector market. Furthermore, the high cost of the technology and existence of substitutes for infrared gas detectors are limiting the growth in the global infrared detector market.

Uncooled infrared detector technology is expected to grow at XX % rate of CAGR in the global infrared detector market. It offer features such as high reliability, smaller size, and lower costs , which is expected to increase demand for uncooled IR detectors.

The 16.23.3. Long-wavelength infrared detector is projected to lead the global infrared detector market. The leading position in the market is attributed to its wide usage in the application areas like industrial temperature measurement, military and defense, and automotive application for long-range infrared detection.

Asia-Pacific is expected to share significant growth in the global infrared detector market followed by North America. The substantial growth in the market can be attributed to the increased demand for infrared detectors in the end user industries like military and defense, and industrial applications. Additionally, the presence of a large number of manufacturers in the region and rapid industrialization is also expected to boom the infrared detector market in the region. Furthermore, North America is expected to grow at a XX% rate of CAGR in the global infrared detector market during the forecast period. The significant growth in the market is credited to the increasing demand for security in commercial environments like offices, hotels, airports, and hospitals. The need for the up gradation of IR spectroscopy devices by replacing with new IR detector modules is also expected to propel the demand in the infrared detector market during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and, project the global infrared detector market. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the global infrared detector market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of the Report for Global Infrared Detector Market

Global Infrared Detector Market, By Type

• Mercury cadmium telluride (MCT)

• Indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs)

• Pyroelectric

• Thermopile

• Microbolometer

• Others

Global Infrared Detector Market, By Technology

• Cooled IR detector technology

• Uncooled IR detector technology

Global Infrared Detector Market, By Wavelength

• Short-wave infrared

• Medium-wave infrared

• Long-wavelength infrared

Global Infrared Detector Market, By Application

• People and motion sensing

• Temperature measurement

• Industrial

• Spectroscopy & biomedical imaging

• Smart home

• Others

Global Infrared Detector Market, By End User

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Military and Defense

• Other

Global Infrared Detector Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players

• Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd.

• Hamamatsu Photonic K.K.

• Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

• Excelitas Technologies Corp.

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Omron Corporation

• Sofradir Group

• Infra TEC GmbH

• Flir Systems Inc.

• Raytheon Company

• Melexis NV

• Siemens AG

• ABB Ltd

• Vigo System S.A

