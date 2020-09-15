Global Inflatable Packaging Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2018-2026) – by Material Type, Packaging Type, End-User, and Region.

Global Inflatable Packaging Market was valued at US$ 2.02 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3.5 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.11% during a forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Inflatable Packaging Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Inflatable Packaging Market.

Based on the packaging type, the bubble wraps segment is projected to hold the largest share in the global inflatable packaging market during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaging of wines, champagne, and spirits, which is estimated to drive the global inflated packaging market growth in the forecast period. On the basis of end-user, the food & beverages segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global inflatable packaging market during the forecast period owing to rising population coupled with a rising in demand for packaged food products across the globe. The shipping & logistics segment is also estimated to fuel the global inflatable packaging market growth during the forecast period.

Inflatable packaging market is driven by the rise in usage of inflatable packaging solutions to protect fragile items from shocks in shipping. The increasing demand for inflatable packaging solutions across the globe as it is eco-friendly. Inflatable packaging has features such as lighter, superior security, stabilizing, and eco-friendly as a comparison to its various substitutes such as paper cushioning and loosely filled peanuts, which is estimated to drive the global inflatable packaging market. The growing requirements for protective packaging solutions across the globe, which are anticipated to surge the global inflatable packaging market growth in the forecast period. Moreover, growing awareness regarding environment safety among consumers across the globe, which is fuelling the global inflatable packaging market growth in a positive way.

Rising e-commerce popularity among consumers around globally, which is projected to boost the global inflatable packaging market growth in the forecast period. Increasing demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and food & beverages is surging the global inflatable packaging market growth across the globe. However, growing concerns regarding waste management across the globe, which is expected to hamper the global inflatable packaging market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America is estimated to hold the largest share in the global inflatable packaging market in the forecast timeframe owing to rising demand from consumers to secure and safe handling products at the time of shipping. Europe is also expected to drive the global inflatable packaging market growth in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is projected to generate highest CAGR in the global inflatable packaging market during the forecast period owing to growing industrialization and disposable income of consumers in developing countries of this region such as India and China. In addition, rapid urbanization coupled with growing living standards of consumers, which is expected to drive the market growth in a positive way.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Report Inflatable Packaging Market

Inflatable Packaging Market, by Material Type

• Paper

• Polyethylene (PE)

• Polypropylene (PP)

• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Inflatable Packaging Market, by Packaging Type

• Inflated Packaging Bags

• Air Pillows

• Bubble Wraps

o High Grade

o General Bubble Wraps

o Low Or Limited Grade

o Temperature Controlled

o Others

Inflatable Packaging Market, by End-User

• Cosmetic

• Food & Beverages

• Shipping & Logistics

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

Inflatable Packaging Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Inflatable Packaging Market

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Macfarlane Group plc

• Sealed Air Corp.

• FROMM Packaging Systems Inc.

• AE Sutton Ltd.

• Uniqbag LP

• Aeris Protective Packaging Inc.

• Airpack

• Easypack Ltd.

• Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

• Pregis Corp.

• Green Light Packaging Ltd.

• Omniverse Foster Packaging Group

• Automated Packaging Systems Inc.

• Inflatable Packaging Inc.

• Polyair Inter Pack Inc.

• Advanced Protective Packaging Ltd.

• Free-Flow Packaging International Inc.

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Inflatable Packaging Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Inflatable Packaging Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Inflatable Packaging Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Inflatable Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Inflatable Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Inflatable Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Inflatable Packaging Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Inflatable Packaging by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Inflatable Packaging Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Inflatable Packaging Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Inflatable Packaging Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

