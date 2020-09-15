Global Industrial Workwear Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – By Product Type, End-User Industry, Fit Type, Distribution Channel and Region

Global Industrial Workwear Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 15.06Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of around XX % during a forecast period.



Industrial Workwear is a type of clothing used for body protection from hazards such as chemicals, oil, grease, heat, cold, etc. It also includes special protective clothing that protects the wearer from pollution and infection in the workplace.

Increase in demand for safe and durable workwear because of rising workplace accidents and fatalities globally and increase in working population coupled with the rise in women’s participation across various industries has helped in growing need for industrial workwear are driving factors in the global industrial workwear market. However, the lack of enforcement of safety values in various countries globally has been one of the features restraining the growth of the industrial workwear market.

Moreover, increasing awareness about the usage of safety clothing in the workplace universally and spreading awareness regarding usage of industrial workwear are growth opportunities in the global market. However, the industry workwear is challenged by inferior quality products manufactured at local markets.

Based on product type, the top wear segment dominated the XX% market share during the forecast period. The top wear segment is increasing demand for top wear clothing and rising invitation for top wear that can be used both as functional and casual wear are reasons used for the developments in the top wear segment.

The manufacturing segment is expected to dominate in XX% market share during the forecast period. Because of the presence of more workforce in the industry globally, coupled with enforcement of stringent policies regarding workplace safety regulations. The manufacturing segment is the use of labor, imports and machines to produce goods for use or sale. Manufacturing segment protections work performed in the electronics industry, mechanical industry, energy industries and chemical or physical transformation of materials used in the market.

The Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial workwear market during the forecast period. The region is the manufacturing hub of industrial workwear coupled with the growing number of popular industrial workwear products. The regulations in the region instruction the use of durable and high-performance clothing that can protect the industrial workwear from various threats. The rising awareness among construction, manufacturing, automotive and chemical sectors are increasing the demand for protective in the standard industrial workwear market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global Industrial Workwear Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analysed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Workwear Market dynamics, structure by analysing the market segments and project the Global Industrial Workwear Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product Portfolio, Growth strategies, and Regional presence in the Global Industrial Workwear Market make the report investor’s guide.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Scope of the Global Industrial Workwear Market

Global Industrial Workwear Market, By Product Type

• Top Wear

• Bottom Wear

• Coveralls

Global Industrial Workwear Market, By End-User Industry

• Oil & Gas

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Others

Global Industrial Workwear Market, By Fit Type

• Men

• Women

• Unisex

Global Industrial Workwear Market, By Distribution Channel

• Online Distribution Channel

• Offline Distribution Channel

Global Industrial Workwear Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in the Global Industrial Workwear Market

• VF Corporation

• 3M

• Ansell Ltd

• Honeywell International Ltd

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Williamson-Dickie Manufacturing Co.

• Hultafors Group

• Lakeland Inc

• Aramark

• Fristads Kansas Group.

