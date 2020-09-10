Global Industrial Radiography Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Technique, Industry, and by Geography

Global Industrial Radiography Market was valued US$ XX Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period.

The important growth drivers of global industrial radiography market are increasing integration with the advanced software which in turn of increases its inspection quality along with the popularity, strict regulations made by different regional government and, rising demand of industrial radiography in aerospace& automotive industry are also supporting the growth of global industrial radiography market. However higher deployment cost of this technology along with high risk of radiation exposure are becoming the key restraints, limiting the growth of global industrial radiography market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The digital radiography segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period, because of high accuracy and better image quality of components under consideration offered by this method.

With a highly developed industrial sector across the region, North America is observed substantial growth in industrial radiography market on the back of rising industrial radiography usage in food and beverage industries. Asia Pacific is predicted to follow North America in terms of usage on account of increasing industrialization with growing industrial radiography application. On the back of multiplying industrial radiography uses in growing end-use industries for instance, automotive, petrochemical and gas, manufacturing and others, Asia Pacific is budding as a regional industrial radiography using market. Europe is expected to drive demand and positively impact industrial radiography market growth over the forecast period because of increasing industrial radiography application for non-destructive examination of components for various manufacturing processes.

Many multi-national companies are concentrating towards new product advances in industrial radiography. Moreover, the many advantageous properties of industrial radiography are exploited in the field of automotive and aerospace inspection now and then. New uses for industrial radiography in petrochemical and gas industry are expected to drive the industrial radiography market rapidly.

The report covers well-established players operating in the global industrial radiography equipment market including Fujifilm Corporation, Comet Group, Shimadzu Corporation, Nikon Corporation, and North Star Imaging. These established players are engaged in the development of innovative industrial radiography equipment and their introduction in the market.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to contain, but are not limited to: company websites, reports, financial reports, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, and Factiva.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments by type, application, and region and, project the global market size. The report also provides a clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the industrial radiography market. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders in arranging the efforts and investment in the near future to a particular market segment.

Scope of Global Industrial Radiography Market

Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Technique

• Film-Based

• Digital

Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Industry

• Petrochemical & Gas

• Power Generation

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace

• Automotive & Transportation

Global Industrial Radiography Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Industrial Radiography Market

• Comet Holding AG

• Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

• 3DX-Ray Ltd.

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

• Bosello High Technology SRL

• Shimadzu Corporation

• General Electric

• Nikon Corporation

• Anritsu Corporation

• PerkinElmer Inc.

