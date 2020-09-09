Global Industrial metrology Market – Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026)_By Offering, By Equipment, By Application, By End-User Industry, By Geography.

Global Industrial metrology Market is expected to reach USD 12.56 Billion by 2026 from USD XX Billion in 2018 at a CAGR of XX% (Detailed analysis of the market CAGR is provided in the report).

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Industrial metrology market has increasing market growth due to some factors including increasing adoption of industrial metrology products in the industries such as aerospace and defense, and automotive to maintain product quality. Moreover, the use of 2D metrology products for dimensioning and inspection applications also contributes to the growth of the market.

Global Industrial metrology Market is majorly segmented by offering, equipment, end-user industry, and application. By offering, the market is segmented as Hardware, Software, Solutions, Services, After-Sales Services, and Measurement Services. By equipment, the market is segmented as Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM), Fixed CMM, Bridge CMM, Gantry CMM, Horizontal Arm CMM, Cantilever CMM, Portable CMM, Articulated Arm CMM, Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS), Laser Scanner, Laser Tracker, Measuring Instruments, Measuring Microscope, Profile Projector, Autocollimator, X-Ray and Computed Tomography, Automated Optical Inspection, and 2D Equipment. Industrial metrology is applied in different applications including Quality Control and Inspection, Reverse Engineering, Mapping and Modelling, and Other Applications. The market is also segmented by end-user industries, which include Aerospace and Defence, Automotive, Semiconductor, Manufacturing, and Others.

Geographically, the Industrial metrology Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for Industrial metrology market during the forecast period due to the high economic growth of the major countries, such as China and Japan, in this region. China has a huge potential in terms of the applications of industrial metrology offerings.

The years that have been considered for the study are:

• Base year – 2018

• Estimated year – 2019

• Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Key Highlights:

•Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key players and analysis of their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market, opportunities, drivers, restraints and challenges for Global Industrial metrology Market during the forecast period

• Complete quantitative analysis of the industry from 2016 to 2024 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities

• In-depth analysis of the industry on the basis of market segments, market dynamics, market size, competition & companies involved value chain

• Global Industrial metrology Market analysis and comprehensive segmentation with respect to the offering, equipment, end-user industry application, and geography to assist in strategic business planning

• Global Industrial metrology Market analysis and forecast for five major geographies North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their key regions

Research Methodology

The market is estimated by triangulation of data points obtained from various sources and feeding them into a simulation model created individually for each market. The data points are obtained from paid and unpaid sources along with paid primary interviews with key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the market. KOLs from both, demand and supply side were considered while conducting interviews to get unbiased idea of the market. This exercise was done at country level to get fair idea of the market in countries considered for this study. Later this country-specific data was accumulated to come up with regional numbers and then arrive at global market value for Global Industrial metrology Market.

Key Players in the Global Industrial metrology Market Are:

• Hexagon

• FARO Technologies

• Nikon Metrology

• Carl Zeiss Optotechnik

• Jenoptik

• GOM

• Creaform

• Renishaw

• KLA–Tencor

• Applied Materials

• Perceptron

• GoM

• Automated Precision

• JLM Advanced Technical Services

• Precision Products

Key Target Audience:

• Industrial metrology material manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• Industrial metrology traders and distributors

• Research & development institutions

• Industry Associations

The scope of the Global Industrial metrology Market:

Research report categorizes the Global Industrial metrology – Product & Service Market based on offering, equipment, end-user industry application, and geography (region wise). Market size by value is estimated and forecasted with the revenues of leading companies operating in the Global Industrial metrology – Product & Service Market with key developments in companies and market trends.

Global Industrial metrology Market, By Offering

• Hardware

• Software

• Solutions

• Services

• After-Sales Services

• Measurement Services

Global Industrial metrology Market, By Equipment

• Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM)

• Fixed CMM

• Bridge CMM

• Gantry CMM

• Horizontal Arm CMM

• Cantilever CMM

• Portable CMM

• Articulated Arm CMM

• Optical Digitizer and Scanner (ODS)

• Laser Scanner

• Laser Tracker

• Measuring Instruments

• Measuring Microscope

• Profile Projector

• Autocollimator

• X-Ray and Computed Tomography

• Automated Optical Inspection

• 2D Equipment

Global Industrial metrology Market, By Application

• Quality Control and Inspection

• Reverse Engineering

• Mapping and Modelling

• Other

Global Industrial metrology Market, By End-User Industry

• Aerospace and Defence

• Automotive

• Semiconductor

• Manufacturing

• Others

Global Industrial metrology Market, By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Industrial metrology Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Industrial metrology Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Industrial metrology Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Industrial metrology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Industrial metrology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Industrial metrology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Industrial metrology Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial metrology by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Industrial metrology Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial metrology Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Industrial metrology Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

