Global Industrial Floor Coating Market- Industry Analysis and forecast 2027: Type, Material, End-User, coating Component, Technology, and Region.

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market size was valued US$ XX Mn in 2019 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 4.9 % from 2020 to 2027, reaching US$ XX Mn.

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Overview:

The growing acceptance of innovative technology to improve solvent-free coatings is one of the key trends being observed in the total industrial floor coatings market. The growing popularity of solvent-free coatings can be endorsed to their high resin content & their application in industrial floors to offer denser coatings of protection.

Increasing focus of key players towards seamless flooring:

The increasing attention of key players towards seamless flooring has been gaining importance in the industrial coatings market. Seamless floors have no joins. Seamless bases are attained by pouring-in-place urethane, epoxy, or other industrial floor coatings to make it a part of the base’s structure. Seamless flooring supports to deliver aesthetic value, allows ease of application, facilitates maintenance, & confirms long-term performance of industrial floors. For example, Patcham’s new High Molar Volume technology is based on a polymer strategy with a higher volume per mass as equated to conventional high molecular weight dispersing agents. Multiple anchoring groups & multi compatible polymeric chains make it most suitable for different types of pigments from high structured carbon blacks, to organic pigments in a range of resin systems.

India Demand Floors Expectations:

Manufacturing is amongst the extraordinary development sectors driven by PM Modi’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Also, India is now a key manufacturing country with its developing position of a worldwide manufacturing hub. All this adds up to a robust demand for industrial flooring in the long run. Key demand drivers will be the process industries & F&B sectors, commercial real estate & warehousing will also drive demand majorly.

There is a conclusive move now in the way individuals look at floors at both end of the spectrum; from the end-user side & from the constructor’s side, & manufacturers of flooring goods are keeping pace with this move in demand patterns, which are getting more stylish & ever stringent. The demand spreads through all types & sizes, with process industries such as chemicals & F&B, hospitality & healthcare challenging the most stringent standards. The other key drivers are commercial real estate such as shopping malls & corporate parks, & especially the warehousing area. India’s supply shortage in warehousing is 120 mn sq ft & is increasing. Owing to the absence of modernization, the industry is now facing a massive gap between demand & supply. “MMR report study estimates reveal that a shortage of 120 million sq. ft happens in the sector. And this gap will stay to broaden. This is mostly because demand for warehousing is anticipated to raise at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period thanks to the arriving investment in the retail sector & growing import-export activity in India. If the carpet area in these approximations is multiplied the demand for flooring just in this sector is poised to raise exponentially. And within warehousing the most stringent demand for excellence flooring will be in the cold chain sector, again driven majorly by F&B & healthcare.

Global Demand Mosaic:

Now the demand is moving through two axes, aesthetics cum quality, & the quality equation. Manufacturers are proposing innovative products through individual product sectors geared to the application of the customer. The new demand is for floors which score great on aesthetics, easy for installation, easy for maintenance, slip resistance, moisture resistance, aseptic, & durability. The other axis is the price/superiority equation where products are available through the price spectrum.

While majority manufacturing will drive demand mainly for industrial flooring products, commercial & industrial real estate & city transport infra will be the additional demand drivers. There is rising demand through numerous sectors like airports, Metro-Rail projects, shopping malls, IT parks, & SEZs. The logistics, warehousing, & packaging industries are also enhancing the demand for industrial flooring. Another new driver will be huge ticket developments like metro cities, where some industrial towns are planned, will rise the demand for industrial flooring goods during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Floor Coating Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Material, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Floor Coating Market make the report investor’s guide.

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Type

• Epoxy

• Polyurethane

• Hybrid

• Others

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Material

• Concrete

• Mortar

• Terrazzo

• Others

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Component

• One-component

• Two-component

• Three-component

• Four-component

• Five-component

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Technology

• Water-borne

• Solvent-borne

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, By End User

• Manufacturing

• Aviation & transportation

• Food processing

• Science & technology

• Others

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• MEA & Africa

• Latin America

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market Key Players

• PPG Industries, Inc.

• Akzonobel N.V.

• The Sherwin-Williams Company

• BASF SE

• RPM International Inc.

• 3M Company

• Koninklijke DSM N.V. (DSM)

• Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

• The DoW Chemical Company

• The DaW Group

• The Lubrizol Corporation

• Asian Paints PPG Pvt. Limited

• Ardex Group

• CPC Floor Coatings

• Conren Ltd.

• Mc-Bauchemie Muller GmbH & Co. KG

• A&I Coatings

• Florock Polymer Flooring

• Michelman Inc.

