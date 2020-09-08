Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) _ by Solutions , by Services, by Security Type , by Vertical, by Geography.

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is expected to reach US$ 15.95 Bn by 2026 from US$ XX Bn in 2018 at a CAGR of XX%.

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market is segmented into solution, service, security type, vertical, and region. On the basis of solution, market is divided into Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Antivirus/anti-malware, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Firewall, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Virtualization security, SCADA encryption, Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Unified Threat Management (UTM), Others. Based on service, market is segmented into Design, integration, and consulting, Audit and reporting, Managed services, Risk management services. According to security type, market is divided into Network security, Service security, Endpoint security, Database security. Based on vertical, market is divided into Energy & Utilities, Chemical & Manufacturing, Power, Transportation Systems, Others. Geographically market is spread by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The key driving factor for this market includes the rapid growth in the exponential rise in cyber-attacks and network security threats, huge investments in smart technologies and the advancements that are taking place, and support from government organizations for ICS security have led to the increased demand for ICS security solutions.

The risk management services sub-segment among the services segment is anticipated to grow at the highest market share over the forecast period. This is owing to the services such as handling the risk management systems of integrated solutions that basically aids in reducing the cyber threats, risks, protect critical infrastructure and manage security operations.

This is a comprehensive global report focused on the current and future prospects of the global Industrial Control Systems Security market. This report is a consolidation of primary and secondary research, which provides market size, share, dynamics, and forecast for various segments and sub-segments considering the macro and micro environmental factors. An in-depth analysis of past trends, future trends, demographics, technological advancements, and regulatory requirements for the global Industrial Control Systems Security market has been done in order to calculate the growth rates for each segment and sub-segments.

Geographically, the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The swift growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global market. The growth in the region is attributed to the offers potential growth opportunities, as there is a rise in cloud technology and digital technology adoption among small and large businesses for increasing their profitability in the region.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

Scope of Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market:

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market, by Solutions:

• Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

• Identity and Access Management (IAM)

• Antivirus/anti-malware

• Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS)

• Firewall

• Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

• Virtualization security

• SCADA encryption

• Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

• Unified Threat Management (UTM)

• Others

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market, by Services:

• Design, integration, and consulting

• Audit and reporting

• Managed services

• Risk management services

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market, by Security Type:

• Network security

• Service security

• Endpoint security

• Database security

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market, by Vertical:

• Energy & Utilities

• Chemical & Manufacturing

• Power

• Transportation Systems

• Others

Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market, by Geographies:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• Latin America

Key Players Global Industrial Control Systems Security Market includes:

• ABB

• Check Point Software Technologies

• Belden

• Fortinet

• Cisco Systems

• Honeywell

• General Electric

• Siemens

• Honeywell International

• Fireeye

• Indegy

• Mcafee

• Securitymatters

• Carbon Black

