Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market: Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2027) – By Technology, Charging Standard, Device Type, Vehicle Type, Distribution and Region.

Global in-car wireless phone charging market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 40.8% during forecast period.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers, and market disrupters in the report, and the same is reflected in our analysis.

In-car wireless phone charging is the new technology based on the wireless power transmission technology. It is used to supply power or electricity to the mobile device or other devices in the car. It works similar as the wireless phone charging just on a bigger scale.

Market Dynamics

Growing technological advancements in wireless power transmission is the main factor behind the growth of the market. Increasing consumer demand of wireless charging systems in cars, growing investment in research and development activities in car wireless charging system, the rising demand for innovative technologies like wireless electric vehicle charging, growing production of electric cars to reduce harmful emissions, growing adoption of high end smartphones which supports wireless charging, increasing production of cars with an wireless charging system by various manufacturing companies such as Chevrolet Volt and Nissan LEAF and growing market for automotive industry across the globe are expected to improve growth of the market during the forecast period. In car wireless phone charging provide some benefits such as full autonomy, no need of charging stations, more user-friendly approach and smaller battery units, which are ultimately propelling the growth of the market.

However, high cost associated with wireless charging system is major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Also lower efficiency and heat wastage could hinder the growth of market.

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market: Segmentation Analysis

By technology, inductive power transfer segment is projected to witness fast growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Inductive power transfer is a way of creating an alternating electromagnetic field to efficiently and safely supply power between a receiver unit and a transmitter unit, both of which include an induction coil. Increasing use of inductive power transfer technology in in-car wireless phone charging system is driving the growth of the market. Growing implementation of in-car wireless phone charging system by various car manufacturers across the world is further propelling the growth of the market. For instance, Audi, Ford, Kia, BMW, Volvo, Toyota and others, these are the car brands which offers in-car wireless phone charging system.

By device type, Smartphone segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Growing adoption and production of high-end Smartphones by consumers across the world is driving the growth of market. Increasing need of in-car wireless phone charging system to keep the user’s mobile device charged throughout the entire journey is expected to improve the growth of the market during the forecast period. Samsung, Sony, LG, Nokia and Apple are some of the phone brands which support In-Car Wireless Phone Charging.

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market: Regional Analysis

Region-wise, North America held the largest market share in 2019 and is projected to witness high growth at CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the major key contributors behind the growth of the market. The growth is attributed to the massive presence of automotive car manufacturing companies across the region. Continuously growing market for automotive industry is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Increasing consumer demand for luxury cars along with the solution of wireless charging system, growing adoption of electric vehicles along with the introduction of wireless charging in electric cars and improving charging infrastructure are further propelling the growth of the market in the region.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers, and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and projects the Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Technology

• Inductive Power Transfer

• Conductive Charging

• Magnetic Resonance Charging

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Charging Standard

• QI standard

• PMA standards

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Device Type

• Smartphones

• Others devices

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Vehicle Type

• Fuel-based

• Electric vehicle

• Hybrid vehicles

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Distribution

• OEM

• Aftermarket

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

Global In-Car Wireless Phone Charging Market, Key Players

• Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd

• Zens

• Infineon Technologies AG

• Powermat Technologies Ltd

• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

• Apple Inc

• Mojo Mobility, Inc

• Power square

• Aircharge

• Nokia

• LG

• Sony

• Canpow

• Powercast

• WiTricity

