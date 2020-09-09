Global Impregnating Resins Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) –By Type, Application, and Region.

Global Impregnating Resins Market was valued at US$ 1.70 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 2.79 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.4% during a forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding impregnating resins market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focus on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies and regional presence. The report also provide PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in impregnating resins market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Impregnating resins are mostly used along with wire enamels. Impregnating Resins, also called as secondary insulation materials, are thermosetting resins used in electric devices to provide electrical insulation and structural integrity for operation. They form a key component essential for the manufacture of generators, motors, and transformers. They help in creating different components of wire windings, laminated cores, insulation materials, etc. They role as a stable homogeneous unit. Impregnating resins provide shield to resins and are responsible for improving heat transfer between wire windings, iron cores, and slot insulations.

It also finds application in several electric devices including generators, electric motors, transformers, and automotive components among others. It gives high mechanical stability, protection from climate influences, and improved heat dissipation for copper windings and coils. Increasing environmental regulations against carbon emissions owing to hazardous environmental impact is encouraging the production of electric vehicles, which is expected to propel the market growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Increase in product consumption in HVAC industry is another significant factor driving the growth of the global impregnating resins market. The expanding infrastructure sector with rising residential and commercial construction leads the highest share for HVAC systems in warehouses, departmental stores, and malls, among others, which in turn, has spur the demand for electric motors and hence, impregnating resins.

Based on type, solventless segment is projected to be the largest contributor to the impregnating resins market during the forecast period. The solvent-less segment is estimated to witness rapid growth as compared to solvent-based during the forecast period. Solventless segment can be attributed to eco-friendly properties of solvent-less impregnating resins, which have led to their wide acceptance in developed countries. These resins also assist high productivity with minimized operation cost, which is also driving their demand in the market.

In terms of application, automotive components application segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of automotive segment can be attributed to the technological advancement in the automotive industry. For example, Nissan (model name: Leaf), GM (model name: Bolt), and Tesla Motors have successfully commercialized electric vehicles in the passenger car market.

Geographically, APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for electricity and the mounting urbanization and industrialization in the region are projected to fuel the demand for impregnating resins during the estimated period. China, India, Japan, and Taiwan are the key regional revenue contributors of impregnating resins markets in the Asia Pacific. Huge Investments & business expansions were the key business growth strategy implemented by the market participants during 2017-2026 span and helped them in expanding their regional presence along with fulfilling the ever-increasing demand for impregnating resins in the developing economies.

The Scope of Global Impregnating Resins Market:

Global Impregnating Resins Market, by Type:

• Solventless

• Solvent-based

Global Impregnating Resins Market, by Application:

• Motors and Generators

• Home Appliances

• Transformers

• Automotive Components

• Others

Global Impregnating Resins Market, by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• South America

Key Players Operating In Global Impregnating Resins Market:

• Elantas GmbH

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Von Roll Holdings AG

• Hitachi Chemicals Company Ltd.

• Kyocera Corporation

• 3M

• AET

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Vuki a.s.

• Bodo Moller Chemie GmbH

• Spanjaard

• Taihu Electric

• Nitto

• RongTai

