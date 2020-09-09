Global Hydroponics Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Type, Equipment, Crop Type, Input Type, and Region.

Global Hydroponics Market was valued at US$ 8.1 Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 21.38 Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of 12.9 % during a forecast period.



The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Hydroponics Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in Hydroponics Market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Based on the type, aggregate hydroponic systems segment is expected to hold the largest share in the global hydroponics market during the forecast period owing to it consist of the most commonly used hydroponic systems such as the ebb and flow system, the water culture system, drip systems, and the wick system. The liquid hydroponic systems segment is also expected to drive the global hydroponics market in the near future. On the basis of equipment, HVAC is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global hydroponics market during the forecast period owing it has elements which are beneficial for control environment for hydroponic cultivation. In terms of input type, nutrients segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the global hydroponics market during the forecast period.

The growth in the consumption of salad crops and exotic is fueling the global hydroponics market growth in a positive way. The crops grow two times faster in hydroponic gardening, which is expected to drive the global hydroponics market growth during the forecast period. The rise in the need for global food security is anticipated to surge the global hydroponics market. Increasing investments in R&D is also estimated to drive market growth in the forecast period. Changing agriculture techniques across the globe, which is driving the global hydroponics market growth in a positive way. Moreover, with the employment of vertical farming technology, there is a surge in the lettuce yield per year, which is anticipated to propel the global hydroponics market growth in the near future. Global hydroponics market is driven by various government bodies are providing subsidies for the hydroponics. However, lack of knowledge regarding the hydroponic and high cost for setup, which is projected to act as a restraint to the global hydroponics market growth during the forecast period.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to hold the largest share in the global hydroponics market during the forecast period owing to growing technological advancement in this region. The rise in hydroponic smart greenhouse horticulture in this region, which is expected to drive the global hydroponics market growth in a positive way. North America is estimated to generate the highest CAGR in the global hydroponics market during the forecast period as rising consumption of hydroponics technique consumption in this region. The Asia Pacific is also expected to drive the global hydroponics market during the forecast period owing to rising per capita income and changing farming techniques in developing countries of this region such as India and China.

The Scope of the Report Hydroponics Market

Global Hydroponics Market, by Type

• Aggregate Hydroponic System

o Closed Systems

o Open Systems

• Liquid Hydroponic Systems

Global Hydroponics Market, by Input Type

• Nutrients

• Growth Medium

Global Hydroponics Market, by Equipment

• HVAC

• LED Grow Light

• Irrigation Systems

• Material Handling

• Control Systems

• Others

Global Hydroponics Market, by Crop Type

• Tomato

• Lettuce & Leafy Vegetables

• Pepper

• Cucumber

• Others

Global Hydroponics Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operating in Global Hydroponics Market

• Hydrofarm Inc

• Lumigrow Inc.

• Argus Control Systems Ltd.

• General Hydroponics Inc.

• Hydrodynamics International Inc

• Greentech Agro Inc.

• Heliospectra AB

• Logiqs B.V

• Koninklijke Philips NV.

• Thanet Earth

• Pegasus Agritech

• Growlife

• Circle Fresh Farms

• KUBO Greenhouse Projects

• HortiMaX

• Terra Tech

